Patenty Launches Flowip For Overseas Patent And Trademark Partner Discovery

FlowIP's Find Partners screen for exploring overseas partner candidates. Company and firm names shown have been replaced with examples.

Filing relationships, client context and case records help IP firms compare overseas partners across Korea, the US, Europe, Japan and China.

- Sangmin Lee, CEO of Patenty Inc, SOUTH KOREA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patenty Inc. has launched FlowIP, an information service that helps patent and trademark firms find and compare potential overseas partners. Using filing records from Korea, the United States, Europe, Japan and China, FlowIP brings together candidates' filing activity, related clients and case records.The service is designed for partners, patent attorneys and international filing teams at small and midsize IP firms. It connects representative information from applications belonging to the same patent or trademark family across jurisdictions. Users can examine a candidate's activity and related applicants in their target market alongside its overall filing volume.In Find Partners, users select a market, identify candidates, compare their activity and relationships, and inspect the supporting filing records. Saved candidates and review decisions retain the search conditions and period for follow-up work.For patents, FlowIP also provides prosecution and procedural histories for cases connected to candidate firms. Users can inspect events chronologically and compare observed intervals for candidates within the same jurisdiction, including the time from an examination request to the first notice, from filing to a decision to grant, and from a notice to a subsequent response. The related case records can be opened to examine the basis of each measure.For example, a Korean firm expanding its network in Japan can review Japanese candidates' connections and clients in Korea-related filings. Comparing case records and available procedural histories can help the firm develop a shortlist and prepare questions for meetings. Firms can also use the service to review existing overseas relationships."Firms need to examine a prospective partner's activity and clients in their target market, alongside its overall filing volume," said Sangmin Lee, CEO of Patenty. "We want FlowIP to help firms find candidates, check case records and prepare questions for their next meeting."Before signing up, visitors can explore the public firm directory and profiles, including overseas firm connections.Free accounts receive a 14-day limited evaluation without a credit card. In-depth firm analysis and patent prosecution and procedural analysis require a paid subscription. The evaluation does not automatically convert to a paid subscription or trigger a charge. For product details and access conditions, visit .About Patenty Inc.Patenty Inc. develops software for intellectual property professionals. The company was established in 2025 as a spin-off from venture-building studio WeeklyVentures. Its founding team included a patent attorney. In 2026, the company received funding through an investment syndicate whose members include IP lawyers and patent attorneys from South Korea, the United States and Germany. Its AI patent workspace, Patenty, supports prior art research, patent specification drafting and responses to office actions. FlowIP helps IP firms find and compare overseas partner firms by analyzing international patent and trademark filing data and relationships between representatives.

Sangmin Lee

Patenty Inc.

+82 10-2452-0256

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Patenty Launches FlowIP for Overseas Patent and Trademark Partner Discovery News Provided By Patenty Inc. October 23, 2026, 05:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law



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