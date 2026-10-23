Pethey Introduces F870 GPS Wireless Dog Fence For More Confident Outdoor Boundary Management

Dual-frequency GPS positioning, a larger battery, customizable boundaries, and no subscription fees make outdoor boundary management easier.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PetHey, a pet containment technology brand focused on practical boundaries for dogs, introduces the F870 GPS Wireless Dog Fence. Building on the F860, the new model introduces L1/L5 dual-frequency GPS positioning and an upgraded 1500 mAh battery, addressing two everyday concerns for dog owners: boundary consistency and charging convenience. Combined with flexible app-based fence design and no subscription fees, F870 is built to make outdoor boundary management easier to fit into daily life.

For families with outdoor space, creating a boundary involves more than drawing a line on a map. A backyard may sit beside a driveway, a garden may need protection, or a larger property may have an irregular outline. Owners want their dogs to enjoy these spaces while having clear limits to follow. They also want a system that fits their routines without adding unnecessary complexity or ongoing service costs.

F870 brings together updated positioning technology, increased battery capacity, and customizable GPS boundaries to address these needs. Rather than requiring every yard to follow the same layout, the system allows owners to plan boundaries around the way their outdoor space is actually used.

Boundary Technology Designed Around Everyday Routines

Using the PetHey app, owners can create circular or polygon-shaped boundaries. Stay Inside defines an area where a dog can roam, while Keep Outside allows owners to designate spaces they want their dog to avoid, such as a garden or another restricted part of the property.

Once a boundary is configured, the F870 collar can continue carrying out its fence function without a continuous Bluetooth connection to the phone. The app is used to configure and manage the system, while the collar operates the established boundary independently. No subscription or monthly service fees are required for the fence function. GPS reception and suitable outdoor conditions remain important to performance.

The collar supports Tone, Vibration, and Static correction options, with progressive or customized settings to accommodate different training approaches. As with other electronic containment systems, owners should introduce boundaries through appropriate training and supervision.

Beyond boundary management, the F870 app also provides activity records, including activity level and distance traveled. These records give owners an additional way to review their dog's outdoor activity over time.

Features That Make Everyday Boundary Management Easier

● More Confidence in Every Boundary

F870 introduces L1/L5 dual-frequency GPS positioning, designed to improve positioning consistency and reduce unwanted drift. For dog owners, this upgrade addresses an important everyday concern: having greater confidence that the boundaries they create will be interpreted consistently as their dog moves around the property.

● More Battery Capacity, Fewer Charging Concerns

With an upgraded 1500 mAh battery, F870 is designed to support longer use between charges. The larger capacity aims to reduce charging interruptions, making the collar more convenient for regular outdoor activities. Actual battery life may vary depending on use and environmental conditions.

● Boundaries That Fit Your Property

Not every outdoor space is a perfect circle. F870 supports circular and polygon-shaped boundaries, along with Stay Inside and Keep Outside options, so owners can plan activity areas and restricted zones around their property's layout. Whether managing a backyard play area or keeping a garden off-limits, the system offers flexibility for different household needs.

● Set the Boundary, Then Enjoy the Outdoors

After setup, the collar can continue operating the configured fence without requiring a constant Bluetooth connection to the phone. Combined with IP67-rated dust and water protection, this design supports more convenient use during everyday outdoor routines without ongoing subscription fees.

Supporting Freedom Within Thoughtful Boundaries

Different outdoor spaces call for different approaches. A suburban backyard may need a defined play area, while a rural property may benefit from a boundary that follows the shape of the land. F870 combines flexible planning with positioning and battery upgrades intended to make outdoor boundary management more consistent and convenient.

These tools work best alongside patient training, appropriate supervision, and an understanding of the property's conditions. For PetHey, the goal is not simply to define where a dog can go, but to help owners create practical boundaries while leaving room for exploration and play.

F870 reflects PetHey's continued focus on making electronic pet containment technology easier to use in real living environments, where reliable guidance, flexible boundaries, and everyday convenience all matter.

Explore the PetHey F870 GPS Wireless Dog Fence and its features on the official product page.

About PetHey

PetHey is a pet containment technology brand focused on developing practical boundary solutions for different pet lifestyles and environments. Its product portfolio covers large properties, residential yards, outdoor travel, indoor spaces, and in-ground containment, providing dog owners with options based on their property, lifestyle, and containment needs.

Technology for Boundaries. Freedom for Pets.

Learn more:

YUAN XIAI

Shenzhen Wellturn Technology.,Ltd

+86 137 6045 2968

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PetHey Introduces F870 GPS Wireless Dog Fence for More Confident Outdoor Boundary Management News Provided By Shenzhen Wellturn Technology.,Ltd October 23, 2026, 05:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Technology



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