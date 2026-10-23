Bobby Lynch Pours Gas On A No. 1 Hit With His Swinging Take On 'Good Thing'

Bobby Lynch - Good Thing

Bobby Lynch turns Fine Young Cannibals' 1989 No. 1 "Good Thing" into a jumping, bluesy swing with the Legendary Asbury Jukes Horns. Out now everywhere.

- Bobby LynchASBURY PARK, NJ, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Singer, songwriter, performer and keyboard player Bobby Lynch releases his new single, "Good Thing," today, Friday, October 23, on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, Amazon Music and everywhere music is streamed and downloaded. It is Lynch's jumping, swinging take on the Fine Young Cannibals classic, and it follows his 2026 singles "Green Grass Grows" and "Stuck On You.""Good Thing" went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in July 1989. Lynch didn't set out to reinvent it. He set out to light it up. His version rides a groovy, bluesy swing, a rhythm section that rocks and the soulful punch of the Legendary Asbury Jukes Horns."'Good Thing' was already a No. 1 hit. It didn't need fixing," says Lynch. "All I did was bring the band together, let the horns swing and pour a little gas on the fire."That sound came together at Lakehouse Recording Studios, where Lynch reunited the band behind his first two singles. Producer Jeff Kazee of Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes played piano and organ. Oz Noy played guitar, with John Conte on bass and Josh Dion on drums. The Legendary Asbury Jukes Horns, Chris Anderson on trumpet, John Isley on saxophone and Neal Pawley on trombone, gave the track its swing, playing horn arrangements written by Anderson."When you get this band in one room and those horns start swinging, the whole thing rocks and comes alive," says Lynch.Molly Dorsman Lynch returns on background vocals, joined for the first time by Layonne Holmes and Eryn O'Ree. Nick Semanchik engineered the sessions at Lakehouse, and Bob Stander mixed and mastered the track at Parcheesi Studios. Lynch directed, filmed and edited the official music video himself."Good Thing" is the third release in a run of new music Lynch launched this year. "Green Grass Grows," a raw, bluesy soul and rock single, opened the series in June. "Stuck On You," a horn- and organ-driven soul track written with Kazee, followed. Both are streaming now, with official music videos on YouTube.A fixture of the Jersey Shore music scene, Lynch has performed with Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes for more than 20 years, as well as with Franky Perez, Gary U.S. Bonds and Tyketto. He has shared stages with and opened for Bruce Springsteen, Train, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Sheryl Crow, AC/DC, ZZ Top, the Foo Fighters, the Doobie Brothers and Def Leppard. "Good Thing" puts all of that history to work on a song everybody already knows.Listen and watch:Stream "Good Thing" everywhere:Official YouTube Video:"Good Thing" on Apple Music:Bobby Lynch on Spotify:"Stuck On You" (Official Music Video):"Green Grass Grows" (Live Studio Performance):YouTube: @bobbylynchmusicWebsite:

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Good Thing - Official Music Video

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Bobby Lynch Pours Gas on a No. 1 Hit With His Swinging Take on 'Good Thing' News Provided By All Aboard Marketing Group October 23, 2026, 05:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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