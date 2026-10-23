Four Ingredients Repeat Across Half Of 30 Korean Beauty Lines

A Hannaru brand guide page: every product in the line counted and grouped by category, with ingredient counts read from full INCI lists rather than marketing copy.

Ingredient share for one Korean skincare line on Hannaru: its most common ingredient appears in 14 of 17 products, 82 percent of the line.

Ingredient share for another Korean skincare line on Hannaru: three ingredients each appear in 7 of 15 products, 47 percent of the line.

Hannaru published category and ingredient breakdowns for 361 products from 30 Korean brands, counted from 352 full INCI lists rather than from marketing copy

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A buyer sourcing five Korean skincare brands at once has no straightforward way to find outhow different the five actually are. Each line arrives with its own story - a fermentationprocess, a regional botanical, a patented complex - and the specification sheet that comeswith it describes the product the maker wants to sell rather than the formula inside it.Hannaru, a business-to-business sourcing platform for Korean cosmetics, has startedpublishing the formula data instead of describing it. For 30 brands on the platform it nowcounts every product in the line, groups the range by category and size, and tallies whichingredients appear in how many items - read from the full INCI list of each product ratherthan from the brand's own copy. A worked example is atThe first pass covers 361 products, 352 of which carry a complete ingredient list. Fournames recur far more than any others. Niacinamide appears in the lines of 16 of the 30brands, panthenol in 16, adenosine in 15 and sodium hyaluronate in 13. Centella asiaticaextract and allantoin each appear across seven brands, ceramide NP across five.The repetition is not a finding about quality. Some lines converge on those names; othersare built almost entirely on a different base. The counts make which is which visible beforean order rather than after one."Buyers kept asking for something a line sheet could not give them," said Sungjin Kim, CEOat Hannaru. "They wanted to compare what is actually in the products, side by side, beforecommitting to an order. That data is printed on every package and collected nowhere. So wecollected it."Where the lines do divergeCategory weight separates the 30 lines more sharply than ingredients do. Products carry morethan one category tag, so the tags are counted rather than the products, and the catch-allskincare tag is set aside as uninformative. On that basis anti-aging is the most common tagacross the set at 97, ahead of moisturizers at 86, ampoules at 53 and essences at 36.Cleansing accounts for 34 tags, masks 25, toners 23 and sun care 16. A brand that has builtmost of its range around ampoules is a different sourcing decision from one weighted tocleansing, even where the ingredient lists overlap.Size bands are counted the same way, which matters more to a buyer than it sounds. A linebuilt on units under 100 millilitres ships and prices differently from one built on largerformats, and the difference shows up in freight before it shows up anywhere else.Why the counts come from INCI listsIngredient claims on a product page are selected by whoever wrote the page. A brand thatbuilds a line around one hero ingredient will name it everywhere, and a brand that uses thesame ingredient at the same position in the same formula may never mention it. Countingfrom the full INCI list removes that asymmetry: an ingredient is either in the list or itis not.The counts update as the catalog does. Where a brand adds products, the breakdown for thatbrand is recomputed rather than restated, so a figure published today is not a figure frozenon the day somebody wrote about it. Brands enter the set once their listings carry enoughproducts and enough complete ingredient lists to be worth counting, which is why the setstands at 30 rather than at the full catalog.Hannaru lists more than 228 verified Korean brands and 589 products, catalogued at, with brand profiles at . Buyers whowant to compare formulas against the products themselves can request samples from severalbrands in one tracked shipment through Naru Box at , or browsethe catalog on mobile through the Naru Box app at .About HannaruHannaru (formerly knok) is a Korean beauty B2B sourcing platform connecting global retailbuyers directly with Korean cosmetic brand owners. The platform provides verified brandprofiles, direct messaging with brand managers, catalog and price list access, minimum orderquantity and certification data, meeting scheduling, and the Naru Box sampling program.Hannaru is operated by KMONDS Corp and is based in South Korea.

Jean-Baptiste

Hannaru

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Four Ingredients Repeat Across Half of 30 Korean Beauty Lines News Provided By Hannaru (KMONDS Corp) October 23, 2026, 05:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Science



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