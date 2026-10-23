354 Anti-Suicide Fans Installed In Surat University Hostels In First Such Initiative In Gujarat

The Veer Narmad South Gujarat University in Surat has launched an initiative to prevent student suicides in Gujarat. For the first time in the state, 354 anti-suicide fans, or spring-loaded fans, have been installed in the university's hostel. Each fan costs approximately ₹1,500.

VNSGU Vice-Chancellor Dr Kishorsinh Chavda gave a live demonstration of how these fans can save students' lives. He said that if more than 10 kg of weight is placed on a fan, its spring immediately releases, the power is cut off, and the fan comes down.

This means the fan cannot bear enough weight to cause a student's death. The special mechanism prevents hanging attempts from succeeding.

A university in Gujarat is installing spring-loaded "anti-suicide" fans across its hostels. twitter/tXCm8voFHF

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VNSGU's initiative has become a model for other educational institutions across Gujarat. At a time when the rate of suicides among young people is rising due to academic pressure, career concerns, and other mental stress, this positive use of technology is expected to help save lives.

Following this successful experiment, it is now hoped that other government and private universities in Gujarat, as well as hostels of medical and engineering colleges, will soon undertake the installation of such anti-suicide fans.

The initiative has drawn attention for using a simple mechanical solution to address a serious mental health concern. By ensuring that the fan collapses under excessive weight, the device removes one means of self-harm within hostel rooms.

University officials said the measure is part of a broader effort to create a safer environment for students living away from home.

The installation of 354 fans across the hostel marks the first such effort in Gujarat, and officials believe it could set a precedent for other institutions dealing with similar concerns.