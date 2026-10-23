Little Boy's Dance To 'Apsara Aali' Wins Hearts Online, Internet Is Impressed WATCH Viral Video

A little boy was spotted dancing skilfully to the Marathi classic Apsara Aali, capturing the song's characteristic motions with smooth steps and expressions that were completely in rhythm with the music.

Instagram user Divya Mane posted the video, which captured the little dancer's performance as he effortlessly swayed to the popular Lavani song, grabbing the attention of everyone around him.

In the video, the youngster looked entirely involved in the music, dancing with confidence that defied his age. His movements were fluid and expressive, and his facial expressions gave another element of pleasure to the performance. Whether it was the way he matched the rhythm or the ease with which he transitioned between moves, he seemed to know exactly how to bring the song to life.

He quickly had a crowd. Children and adults in the background halted to watch him dance, with some clapping and cheering him on. Some even attempted to mimic his moves and join in, transforming his single performance into a mini dance party of its own.

Apsara Aali, from the Marathi film Natarang (2013), is a popular Lavani song featuring actress Amruta Khanvilkar. The single, sung by Bela Shende and composed by Ajay-Atul, is notable for its upbeat pace and traditional Maharashtrian dancing style.

Divya captioned the video she shared: "Art is in the blood that is a boy."

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The video garnered admiration from viewers, with one user predicting that the little dancer could be the next generation of“NATRAJ”. Another appreciated the lack of judgement from those watching a boy perform, while a third pointed out how children are celebrated for expressing themselves when they are young but may face criticism for the same art as they grow older.