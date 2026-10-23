ATOSS Software SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results

ATOSS Software SE: Revenue growth and high profitability in the third quarter put ATOSS on track for another record year

23.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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ATOSS Software SE successfully continued on its profitable growth trajectory in the third quarter of 2026. Group revenue increased by 12 percent to EUR 155.8 million in the first three quarters (previous year: EUR 139.3 million), while the EBIT margin rose to 37 percent from 35 percent in the prior-year period. In view of the encouraging margin development, the Management Board is raising its EBIT margin forecast for fiscal year 2026 to around 37 percent. Munich, October 23, 2026 ATOSS Software SE continued its strong operating performance in the third quarter and achieved new records for revenue and earnings. This once again demonstrates the resilience of the ATOSS business model, even in a challenging economic environment. Group revenue increased by 12 percent to EUR 155.8 million in the first nine months (previous year: EUR 139.3 million). Of this amount, software revenue increased by 14 percent to EUR 117.5 million (previous year: EUR 103.2 million). Once again, revenue from Cloud & Subscriptions was the main driver of software revenue, increasing by 26 percent to EUR 85.2 million (previous year: EUR 67.6 million) and accounting for 55 percent of total revenue (previous year: 48 percent). Together with the 3 percent decline in software maintenance revenue amounting to EUR 28.6 million (previous year: EUR 29.6 million), recurring revenue advanced by 17 percent year-on-year to EUR 113.8 million (previous year: EUR 97.1 million). The share of recurring revenue from Cloud & Subscriptions and maintenance in total revenue amounted to 73 percent in the first three quarters (previous year: 70 percent). Running counter to this growth, one-off revenue from software licenses declined to EUR 3.7 million (previous year: EUR 6.0 million). Revenue from consulting services increased to EUR 31.2 million in the same period (previous year: EUR 29.6 million). Hardware revenue amounted to EUR 3.2 million (previous year: EUR 2.8 million). In the first nine months New ACV (Annual Contract Value) from new contract signings for software products remained slightly above the prior-year level despite the challenging economic environment. This development is also reflected in the continued strength of the order book. The Cloud & Subscriptions order backlog, which represents revenue from contractually committed cloud usage fees over the next 12 months, increased by 23 percent as of September 30, 2026, compared with the prior-year period, to EUR 125.0 million (September 30, 2025: EUR 101.7 million). This key Cloud & Subscriptions indicator also includes Cloud & Subscriptions Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from current Cloud & Subscriptions usage fees, which rose by 25 percent compared with September 30, 2025 (EUR 95.4 million) to EUR 119.4 million. The total ARR Order Backlog (consisting of Cloud & Subscriptions fees and maintenance revenue, including contractually committed revenue over the next 12 months) increased by 16 percent compared with September 30, 2025 (EUR 139.6 million) to EUR 161.4 million. The EBIT margin stood at 37 percent, compared with 35 percent in the prior-year period, primarily reflecting continued rigorous cost management and further AI-driven productivity gains, particularly in Innovation & Development. It was therefore above the level of at least 34 percent forecast by the Management Board for the full year 2026, which had already been raised following the first quarter. Driven by the positive business performance in the past nine months, Group liquidity increased by 26 percent to EUR 158.9 million (previous year: EUR 125.7 million). Even in a persistently challenging macroeconomic environment, ATOSS considers itself well positioned to continue its profitable growth trajectory on a sustainable basis and tap additional market opportunities across all customer segments. Key factors underpinning this include its technologically leading software solutions, attractive and scalable business model, strong financial stability, and the increasing visibility and predictability of revenue resulting from the ongoing expansion of the cloud business and the associated recurring revenue. Additional growth opportunities arise from the continuing digitalization of personnel-intensive business processes and increasing requirements in terms of flexibility, efficiency and productivity. ATOSS also views rapid advances in artificial intelligence as an important driver of efficiency and productivity gains, optimizing data-driven decision-making processes in workforce management and the continuous enhancement of customer value. Based on the positive business performance in the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 and the continued strong growth in recurring revenue, the Management Board confirms its full-year revenue forecast. Recurring revenue continues to develop strongly and is at the upper end of expectations following the third quarter. At the same time, revenue from on-premises licenses is currently below expectations. Against this background, the Management Board currently expects total revenue for fiscal year 2026 to be at the lower end of the forecast range of EUR 210 million to EUR 215 million. At the same time, the positive development of recurring revenue, combined with the efficiency gains achieved, is supporting profitability. The Management Board is therefore raising its EBIT margin forecast once again, to around 37 percent. The company is consequently on track to close fiscal year 2026 with new record levels for revenue and earnings, marking its 21st consecutive record year. As part of the planned transition of Chief Executive Officer Andreas Obereder from the Management Board to the company's Supervisory Board at the turn of the year, Klaus Bauer stepped down from the Supervisory Board effective September 30, 2026. His departure also marks the end of his tenure as Chairman of the Audit Committee of ATOSS Software SE. The company would like to thank Klaus Bauer for his many years of dedicated service on the Supervisory Board and for his valuable contribution to the work of the Supervisory Board. The company particularly recognizes his service as Chairman of the Audit Committee, in which capacity he contributed his extensive experience and professional expertise.

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: NINE-MONTH COMPARISON IN KEUR 01/01/2026

- 09/30/2026 Proportion of

total revenue 01/01/2025

- 09/30/2025 Proportion of

total revenue Change

2026 / 2025 Total revenue 155,802 100% 139,327 100% 12% Software 117,490 75% 103,178 74% 14% Cloud & Subscriptions 85,195 55% 67,552 48% 26% Maintenance 28,581 18% 29,580 21% -3% Licenses 3,715 2% 6,046 4% -39% Consulting 31,186 20% 29,576 21% 5% Hardware 3,220 2% 2,833 2% 14% Others 3,906 3% 3,741 3% 4% EBITDA 60,886 39% 51,683 37% 18% EBIT 57,292 37% 48,167 35% 19% EBT 58,049 37% 50,498 36% 15% Net profit 38,963 25% 34,056 24% 14% Cash flow (operating) 75,720 49% 49,474 36% 53% Liquidity (1),(2) 158,935 125,690 26% EPS in euro 2.45 2.14 14% Employees (3) 844 853 -1% CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE IN KEUR



Q3/26 Q2/26 Q1/26 Q4/25 Q3/25 Total revenue 52,569 51,791 51,442 49,931 47,240 Software 39,798 39,406 38,286 37,502 34,938 Cloud & Subscriptions 29,509 28,655 27,031 25,132 23,435 Maintenance 9,426 9,533 9,621 9,631 9,730 Licenses 863 1,218 1,634 2,739 1,773 Consulting 10,215 9,856 11,115 10,052 10,127 Hardware 1,073 1,279 868 846 855 Others 1,483 1,250 1,173 1,530 1,321 EBITDA 22,243 19,284 19,359 21,200 18,390 EBIT 21,071 18,062 18,159 19,961 17,182 EBIT margin in % 40% 35% 35% 40% 36% EBT 21,462 17,673 18,914 21,443 18,254 Net profit 14,404 11,763 12,796 14,311 12,336 Cash flow (operating) 38,632 -2,587 39,675 -2,242 34,770 Liquidity (1),(2) 158,935 121,318 162,068 123,232 125,690 EPS in euro 0.91 0.74 0.80 0.90 0.77 Employees (3) 844 861 862 856 853 (1) Cash and cash equivalents and other current and non-current financial assets, including deposits and gold, as of the reporting date, less borrowings (2) Dividend of EUR 2.28 per share on May 6, 2026 (KEUR 36,266); Dividend of EUR 2.13 per share on May 6, 2025 (KEUR 33,880). (3) at the end of the quarter/year

Upcoming dates: November 23, 2026 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum ATOSS ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning. ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families combine the highest levels of functionality with cutting-edge technology and platform independence. ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness for their customers. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as ALDI SÜD, ATU, C&A, Deutsche Bahn, Douglas, Edeka, Lufthansa, Landeshauptstadt München, LMU Klinikum München, OBI, Universitätsklinikum Frankfurt and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: ATOSS Software SE Investor Relations Rosenheimer Straße 141 h D-81671 Munich Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 0 ... 23.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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