Assam Govt Targets 3.49 Lakh KCC Accounts Under Farmer Loan Resolution Plan

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 23 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday highlighted his government's initiatives to strengthen agricultural credit and improve farmers' access to institutional finance, asserting that farmers remain at the centre of its vision for a prosperous and self-reliant state.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said the government was working towards creating greater opportunities for farmers by strengthening agricultural credit and expanding access to finance, enabling them to contribute more effectively to Assam's development.

“Assam's farmers are at the heart of our vision for a more prosperous, self reliant state,” the Chief Minister said.

The post highlighted a farmer loan resolution framework under which 3.49 lakh Kisan Credit Card (KCC) accounts have been targeted for coverage.

According to the figures shared in the accompanying information graphic, loans worth Rs 1,741.15 crore have been covered under the initiative. The framework seeks to help eligible farmers resolve overdue loans and regain access to institutional credit.

The loan resolution costs are to be shared among the government, farmers and banks, according to the information released alongside the Chief Minister's post.

The Kisan Credit Card scheme is designed to provide farmers with timely access to credit for agricultural and allied activities, helping them meet cultivation expenses and other farm-related requirements.

Addressing farmers' financial difficulties is considered important for improving their access to formal banking channels and reducing dependence on informal sources of borrowing. Restoring credit eligibility can also help farmers secure funds for subsequent agricultural seasons.

The Chief Minister's post also highlighted three broad priorities for farmer welfare -- better credit, improved infrastructure and better opportunities. These measures, the government indicated, are aimed at strengthening the agricultural sector and improving livelihood prospects in rural areas.

Assam's agricultural sector supports a substantial section of the state's population, making access to affordable credit and improved rural infrastructure important components of its development agenda.

The initiative comes amid efforts to strengthen farmers' financial inclusion and improve their ability to sustain agricultural activities. However, the government's post did not specify the timeline for covering all 3.49 lakh targeted KCC accounts or provide a district-wise breakdown of the beneficiaries.