UAPA Invoked Against Kochi Synagogue Arson Accused, Wider Conspiracy Under Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Oct 23 (IANS) The Kerala Police have invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against Ebin Paul, the prime accused in the arson attack near the historic Kadavumbhagam Synagogue in Ernakulam, as investigators step up efforts to establish whether the incident was part of a wider conspiracy.

Sections 16 and 18 of the UAPA, dealing with terrorist acts and conspiracy to commit terrorist acts, have been invoked against the accused.

The move marks a major escalation in the investigation into the October 12 attack on the nursery outside the synagogue.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining the possibility that Ebin acted on the instructions of an unidentified handler known as 'Boss'.

The accused has also referred to a person called Vikram, whose identity and possible connection with Boss remain under investigation.

Police are trying to establish whether the alleged handler is a real person operating from abroad and whether others were involved in planning the attacks.

The accused has claimed that he received instructions through phone calls and digital platforms.

Investigators are verifying these claims through forensic examination of his mobile phones and other electronic devices.

The digital evidence is expected to help establish the nature of the communications, identify the persons involved and determine whether the accused received payments for carrying out the attacks.

The investigation has widened after the police linked Ebin to other arson incidents in Muvattupuzha, including an attempted fire at a locked house and an attack on a used car showroom.

Investigators are examining whether the incidents were connected and whether they formed part of a planned sequence of attacks.

The SIT has also extended its investigation to Pune, where Ebin studied, to gather details about his background and possible connections.

The police are examining whether any external network influenced or directed his alleged actions.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies have already gathered information about the case.

The synagogue, one of the historic Jewish places of worship in Kerala, has added an international dimension to the case.

Investigators are now focusing on identifying the alleged handler, verifying the digital trail and establishing the motive behind the attack.

The accused remains in judicial custody, and further questioning is expected after the forensic examination yields additional evidence.