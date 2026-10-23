RJD MLC Candidate Alleges Police Harassment During Bihar Elections

RJD Candidate Alleges Police Harassment

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC candidate for the Patna Teachers' constituency Sanjeev Kumar Singh on Friday accused the government of attempting to influence the election by sending police to his residence, alleging that the police wanted to conduct a search without a warrant. He said there were no allegations or pending criminal cases against him and described the police action as an attempt to intimidate a candidate during the election. Polling is underway for biennial Legislative Council elections in Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh following the completion of the terms of sitting members in the respective constituencies.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "I am deeply distressed. This is a shameful incident-targeting a candidate against whom there are no allegations, nor any pending criminal cases. By entering his home and causing a disturbance, they are attempting to influence the election. This is the first time such a thing has happened in the country. Elections are being held in eight locations-including Patna and across Bihar-for the Legislative Council (MLC), as well as in other parts of the country. Yet, this is the only instance in the entire nation where the police have raided the residence of a candidate. I am a doctor by profession and have also served as an MLA. Ever since I left the JD(U) and joined the RJD, they have been troubled. My growing popularity has shaken the entire government, and they are desperate to influence my election in any way they can.”

Details of the Alleged Incident

He alleged that the incident was linked to his decision to leave the Janata Dal (United) and join the RJD. He said his growing popularity had unsettled the government and that attempts were being made to influence his election. He added that the police remained outside his residence for two hours, with eight vehicles parked outside, and described the incident as a reflection of the government's frustration.

“This is an election involving teachers-an intellectual constituency-and this should be viewed as an attempt to steal votes. They are trying to use intimidation, but let me be clear-we are like lions, and our leader is a lion too. I have joined Lalu Ji's party, and because of the respect and affection he has shown me, I stand firmly by his side. They simply cannot digest this,” he said.

“The police said they wanted to enter my home to conduct a search. I asked them to produce a warrant. They could not, because they did not have one-they possessed no search warrant. I told them, I will not allow you to enter my home; that is the rule of law." So, I did not let them in. They stayed for two hours, with eight vehicles parked outside. All of this is merely a reflection of the government's frustration.” he further said.

Election Commission Overview

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the terms of eight members in Bihar, four in Karnataka, five in Maharashtra and 11 in Uttar Pradesh are ending, resulting in vacancies. In Bihar, polling is being held in four Graduates' constituencies-Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi-and four Teachers' constituencies-Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran. The tenures of the sitting members of these eight constituencies will expire on November 16. Polling began at 8 am and will continue until 4 pm on Friday. Counting of votes is scheduled for October 27, while the entire election process is to be completed by October 31. (ANI)

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