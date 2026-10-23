Uttarakhand Char Dham Yatra Breaks Records With 60 Lakh Pilgrims So Far

Record-Breaking Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said that 60 lakh pilgrims have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra so far this year, adding that the pilgrimage has surpassed all previous records and is still underway. Dhami also highlighted the state government's efforts to combat drug abuse, stating that Uttarakhand was committed to becoming a drug-free state through public awareness campaigns, action against drug peddlers and participation from voluntary organisations.

"Upon assuming office as the Prime Minister of the nation, Narendra Modi identified a major challenge: rescuing the youth from the grip of drug addiction. This involves launching campaigns against substance abuse, taking stringent action against drug peddlers, and fostering public awareness. In line with this, we have pledged to make Uttarakhand a 'drug-free state' and are actively pursuing this mission. Today, several voluntary organizations have organized a 'run' here in support of a drug-free Uttarakhand," he said.

Pilgrimage Milestone and Future Developments

On the Char Dham Yatra, the Chief Minister said a large number of devotees had visited the pilgrimage sites during both the initial phase and the phase following the monsoon, with the number of pilgrims crossing previous records. He said, "Whether it was the first phase or the current phase following the monsoon, a large number of devotees from across the country have arrived, and this year, all previous records have been surpassed. So far, 60 lakh pilgrims have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra, and the pilgrimage is still ongoing-a new milestone has been set. Furthermore, preparations are underway for the upcoming Kumbh Mela."

Infrastructure and Kedarnath Development

Dhami also highlighted the increase in pilgrims visiting Kedarnath following Prime Minister Modi's visit and said work on the Badrinath Dham master plan was progressing rapidly.“It is a matter of great joy that ever since Prime Minister Modi visited Baba Kedarnath, the number of pilgrims-which had declined significantly following the disaster-has seen a substantial increase. A master plan for Badrinath Dham is being developed, and work on it is progressing rapidly. Continuous efforts are being made to enhance the facilities available to the pilgrims, even though the pilgrimage itself remains quite challenging," he added.

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