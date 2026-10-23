Tamil Nadu: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies After House Wall Collapses In Rain

Tragic Wall Collapse in Virudhunagar

A 17-year-old schoolgirl died after a wall of her house collapsed following heavy rain in Mettamalai near Sattur in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Thursday night. Her mother sustained injuries in the incident. The deceased was identified as Muthuselvi, a Class 12 student at Chinnakamanpatti Government High School. She was the daughter of Selvam and Solaiyammal, who live with their children in Mettamalai.

Details of the Incident

Rescue and Medical Response

Heavy rain lashed Sattur and its surrounding areas from Thursday evening, with Mettamalai reportedly receiving rainfall for more than two hours. At around 11 p.m., while the family members were asleep in their old house, a wall in the middle of the house suddenly collapsed. Muthuselvi was trapped under the debris and sustained severe injuries. Her mother, Solaiyammal, also suffered a leg fracture.

Following the collapse, neighbours rushed to rescue the two women and took them to Sattur Government Hospital in an auto-rickshaw for treatment. However, despite medical intervention, Muthuselvi succumbed to her injuries. Her mother is undergoing treatment for the injuries she sustained in the incident. The incident has triggered grief among residents of the area. Sattur Town police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. (ANI)

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