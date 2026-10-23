Xi's Peace Principles Offer Little Cover For China In Africa

MENAFN - Asia Times) On October 9, fighters from two jihadist groups clashed near Gonadaouri, in Burkina Faso's Oudalan province, not far from the Malian border.

One side belonged to Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), al-Qaeda's Sahel affiliate. The other belonged to the Islamic State Sahel Province (ISSP), known until 2022 as the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara. The two have been fighting along that frontier since August.

Three days later, ISSP claimed to have killed more than 400 JNIM fighters, several commanders among them. AFP, for one, could not verify the figure. Specialist sources quoted by Radio France Internationale described heavy losses on both sides, including ISSP commanders killed by JNIM. JNIM made no statement.

On October 13, Chinese President Xi Jinping received Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe in Beijing. Much of the meeting dealt with trade, from zero-tariff access for Togolese goods to Togo's wider use of the renminbi. Xi also set out four principles for how outside parties should help settle Africa's“hotspot issues”, and Gnassingbe endorsed them in full.

Xi named no conflict, and the principles should not be read as a comment on the Sahel. But they do invite a test, and the Sahel is a hard place to pass it.

The principles themselves are straightforward. Africans, Xi said, are“the true masters of Africa” and should play the central role in regional affairs. Outsiders, he said should respect the UN Charter and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the states concerned.

Consultation should replace hostilities, because wars and unilateral sanctions cannot fundamentally resolve conflicts between countries. Symptoms and root causes should be addressed together, Xi said.