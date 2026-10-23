Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,830 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces have also lost 12,439 tanks, 25,597 armored combat vehicles (+3), 51,501 artillery systems (+54), 2,230 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 1,720 air defense systems (+1), 449 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,003 ground robotic systems (+6), 577,209 operational-tactical UAVs (+2,067), 5,138 cruise missiles, 35 warships and boats, two submarines, 166,088 vehicles and fuel tanks (+447), and 4,851 units of special equipment (+5).

The data are being updated.

Ukraine's Defense Forces neutralize 408,000 Russians since start of year

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on October 22, there had been 146 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops, with the Pokrovsk sector being the hottest.