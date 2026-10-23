Russians Launch Massive Attack On DTEK Thermal Power Plant
The equipment sustained significant damage, the company said.
Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Russian forces have attacked DTEK thermal power plants more than 230 times.Read also: Russian mass attack damages industrial facilities, energy infrastructure and homes in Vinnytsia region
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked the energy infrastructure of the Zhytomyr region with jet-powered drones over the past day.
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