Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Russians Launch Massive Attack On DTEK Thermal Power Plant

Russians Launch Massive Attack On DTEK Thermal Power Plant


Date: 2026-10-23 01:11:07

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The DTEK Group reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The equipment sustained significant damage, the company said.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Russian forces have attacked DTEK thermal power plants more than 230 times.

Read also: Russian mass attack damages industrial facilities, energy infrastructure and homes in Vinnytsia region

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked the energy infrastructure of the Zhytomyr region with jet-powered drones over the past day.

MENAFN23102026000193011044ID1111854301


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search