Russians Launch Massive Attack On DTEK Thermal Power Plant

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The DTEK Group reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

The equipment sustained significant damage, the company said.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Russian forces have attacked DTEK thermal power plants more than 230 times.

Russian mass attack damages industrial facilities,infrastructure and homes in Vinnytsia region

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked the energy infrastructure of the Zhytomyr region with jet-powered drones over the past day.