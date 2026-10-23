Kezao Electric: China Top Oil Immersed Transformer Manufacturer

Kezao Electric - Power Transformer For Industrial & Commercial Project

Kezao Electric - Main Power Transformer

The Grid Is Being Reinvented, and Transformers Are at the Center

The global power industry is changing faster than it has in decades, and several forces are driving demand at once.



· Renewable energy is scaling up. Solar and wind farms are often far from where power is used, so every project needs step-up and distribution transformers to reach the grid.

· Aging networks are being renewed. Many utilities, especially in Europe and North America, are replacing older equipment with more efficient and reliable units.

· Everything is going electric. Electric vehicles, heat pumps, and electrified industry are raising demand for new distribution capacity.

· Energy storage is going mainstream. Battery systems need converters, boosting equipment, and transformers to feed power back to the grid.

· Digital infrastructure needs steady power. Data centers and smart cities depend on dependable supply and efficient distribution.

· Efficiency standards are tightening. Governments increasingly favor low-loss designs, such as amorphous alloy core transformers. · Emerging markets are building fast. The Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, and South America are expanding electrification and industrial capacity.

Customers now want certified quality, energy efficiency, flexible regional standards, and suppliers who can deliver worldwide. Kezao Electric has built its strategy around exactly these needs.

Thirty Years of Powering Progress: The Kezao Story

Founded in 1995, Kezao Electric has grown into what it calls a digitally intelligent management enterprise. It integrates R&D, production, sales, installation, and services for power equipment, so customers get one partner across the whole product lifecycle instead of a patchwork of suppliers.

Technological innovation is the company's core driving force, and its goal is a comprehensive industrial ecosystem around power equipment. Its corporate spirit,“Integrity, Innovation, Unity and Progress,” guides how it works with employees, partners, and customers. The factory is in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, and the office is in Luoyang, Henan Province, which gives the company a foothold in two important industrial regions of China.

Four Superpowers Behind Kezao's Success One Roof, Every Solution

Kezao does not depend on a single product line. Its portfolio covers liquid-immersed and dry-type transformers, compact substations, new energy equipment, and energy storage systems. That lets it serve utilities, industrial users, renewable developers, and infrastructure contractors, often within a single project.

A Passport to Global Markets

All Kezao products have earned internationally recognized certifications, including IEC, COC, SGS, CE, and GOST. For buyers, these approvals ease import procedures, tender requirements, and technical acceptance. They also show that the products can meet the needs of regional markets from Europe and Central Asia to the Middle East and Africa.

Smart Factories, Sharper Quality

Kezao has upgraded its production lines with intelligent technology, built 5G+ digital intelligent workshops, and established a fully digitalized production system. The results are concrete: production efficiency is up 50%, and the product qualification rate has reached 99.9%. For customers, that means fewer defects, more consistent performance, and greater confidence in delivery schedules. In an industry where equipment may run for decades, manufacturing consistency is a real advantage.

A Footprint That Spans Continents

Kezao's products have reached more than 80 countries. The company is expanding across the Middle East, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, and Central Asia, backed by a sales agency network and localized teams in more than 20 countries. Local presence matters in the power sector, where buyers often need technical consultation, documentation in local standards, and responsive after-sales support.

From Oil-Immersed Giants to Smart Energy Systems: What Kezao Builds Liquid (Oil) Immersed Transformers : The Workhorses of the Grid

The backbone of the catalog is the 10kV, 20kV, 35kV, and 110kV liquid-immersed transformer range. In these units, the core and windings sit in insulating liquid that provides both cooling and electrical insulation. The design handles heavy loads well and has a long record of reliability in utility and outdoor settings.

Amorphous Alloy Transformers: Efficiency by Design

Kezao also offers amorphous alloy liquid-immersed and dry-type distribution transformers. Amorphous alloy cores sharply reduce no-load losses, which suits utilities and facilities where transformers run around the clock. As efficiency standards tighten, these products help customers meet regulations and cut wasted energy.

Epoxy Cast-Resin Dry-Type Transformers: Safety Indoors

For 10kV and 35kV applications where fire safety, low maintenance, and indoor installation matter, Kezao supplies epoxy cast-resin dry-type transformers. They suit commercial buildings, hospitals, metro systems, and other places with strict safety requirements.

Compact Substations: Big Power in a Small Footprint

The YB series high/low-voltage compact substations and ZGS series combined transformers bring multiple components together in a factory-assembled package. They are ideal where space is limited or fast installation is a priority, such as residential communities, industrial parks, and remote sites.

New Energy and Storage Solutions: Ready for the Energy Transition

Kezao's newer products address the energy transition directly. They include new energy compact substations in European, American, and Chinese standards, energy storage converter and boosting integrated units, integrated energy storage cabinets, and charging-pile substations. Multi-standard availability makes these products easier to adopt in international projects, and the complete set of electrical equipment gives developers a coordinated package.

Where the Power Goes: Real-World Applications

Kezao's products work across many scenarios:



· Utility distribution networks: Oil-immersed and amorphous alloy transformers support urban and rural grids.

· Solar and wind farms: New energy compact substations connect generation sites to the grid with standardized equipment.

· Energy storage stations: Converter-boosting units and storage cabinets support grid balancing, peak shaving, and backup power.

· EV charging hubs: Charging-pile substations supply dedicated power to public and commercial charging networks.

· Factories and heavy industry: Dependable transformers keep production lines and mining operations running continuously.

· Hospitals, airports, and shopping centers: Dry-type transformers provide a safer option for busy public buildings. · New communities and urban development: Compact substations answer the need for speed and space efficiency.

Trusted in 80+ Countries: A Global Partnership Story

In power equipment, trust is earned through track record. Rather than a single flagship project, Kezao's strongest proof is the breadth of its reach. Its products have been delivered to more than 80 countries, and it maintains localized teams and agency networks in over 20 of them. That footprint reflects ongoing cooperation with distributors, EPC contractors, utilities, and industrial users across regions with very different technical requirements.

Its multi-standard approach is a key reason it succeeds in these markets. Products certified to IEC, CE, GOST, and other standards can be matched to the regulatory frameworks of Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. The choice of European, American, or Chinese standards on new energy equipment lets customers pick what fits their projects.

Innovation With Purpose: Powering a Cleaner Tomorrow

Kezao is aligning its long-term strategy with China's national push to develop new-quality productive forces, and it remains deeply committed to the power equipment sector. In practice, that means focusing on automation, digital management, and higher-efficiency products.

This approach fits where the industry is heading. As grids become smarter and more distributed, customers will value equipment that is efficient, well documented, and backed by strong service. Low-loss transformers help reduce wasted energy, while storage and charging solutions support the integration of cleaner power. Digital manufacturing also improves traceability and consistency, which supports quality across the product's whole life.

The Road Ahead: Contributing Chinese Strength to Global Energy

Kezao Electric's vision is to become a world-class modern enterprise and contribute Chinese strength to the development of the global energy industry. With 30 years of experience, a broad product line, rigorous certifications, and a digitalized production base, the company is well placed to grow alongside worldwide grid expansion, renewable energy, and electrification.

For utilities seeking reliable distribution equipment, developers building solar or storage projects, and contractors looking for a certified one-stop supplier, Kezao offers a practical combination of technology, scale, and service.

Let's Power Your Next Project Together

Contact Kezao Electric



· Factory: Hangzhou Eastern International Business Building, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China

· Office: Room 2121, Wuzhou Building, Kaiyuan Road, Luoyang City, Henan Province, China

· E-mail:... /...

· Phone/WhatsApp: +86 15690644722 · Website:

Kezao Electric: Powering Progress, Connecting the World.

About Us

Henan Kezao Electric Co.,Ltd. established in 1995, has its headquarters in Hangzhou city, Zhejiang Province. As a digitally intelligent management enterprise, it integrates the R&D production, sales, installation and services of power equipment, With technological innovation as its core driving force, Kezao is committed to building a comprehensive industrial ecosystem.