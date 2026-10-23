MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2026 6:26 am - Brand philosophy and premium comfort: HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok and HONGQI AVTODOM Varshavka will present the new H5 model

The HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok and HONGQI AVTODOM Varshavka dealerships will hold a joint presentation of the updated HONGQI H5 sedan on October 22, 2026. The event will take place at HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok. Guests will be among the first to evaluate the car, immerse themselves in Chinese culture and enjoy the aesthetics.

HONGQI is a premium car brand from China with a long history. It was founded in 1958. Initially it specialized in producing executive cars for the country's top officials. The brand underwent a transformation in 2018. But it has not lost its prestige. Customers of the HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok and HONGQI AVTODOM Varshavka dealerships can purchase any car from the brand's model range including flagship sedans crossovers and minivans. They can receive a full range of maintenance services.

The location where the event will take place on October 22 will be divided into several thematic zones. The focus will be on the presentation of the updated H5 business sedan. It embodies a modern approach to design, technology and comfort. Event guests will learn about the key features and positioning of the model. The updated version of the premium HONGQI H5 has received a number of improvements in terms of appearance and equipment. This makes it even more attractive to buyers. The car is equipped with a turbocharged engine with a power output of 218 hp, an automatic transmission, an eight?speed automatic gearbox and a wide range of additional options. The multimedia system with a large 15.6?inch display, a 360° surround?view system, a panoramic roof with UV protection and a set of active safety systems are also available.

An atmospheric DJ set was prepared for the evening's guests. It will combine modern beats and Eastern motifs. Participants in the master class on the art of Chinese calligraphy will be able to write real hieroglyphs and learn their meaning. Everyone will be able to choose a stylish accessory in the photo zone from an elegant fan to themed decorations and take memorable photos with a professional photographer. He will help capture the best angle. A tarot reader will be available for those interested in esotericism. A buffet with light snacks and drinks will be held at the end of the event. It will allow enjoying the flavor of China.

((The philosophy of the HONGQI brand is based on premium style, status and reliability proven over the years. The presentation program organized by HONGQI AVTODOM Vostok and HONGQI AVTODOM Varshavka is designed so that every guest can learn about the key features of the H5 model and experience the brand's aesthetics and values. A calligraphy master class and a photo zone with oriental accessories will allow taking a fresh look at the brand and feel its character. I am confident that the presentation will be a memorable event and will allow our customers to appreciate all the advantages of the updated H5)), - Alexey Shakhovtsev, Director of the AVTODOM South division, commented.