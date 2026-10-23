Meister Umzug Expands Its Professional Moving Services In Zurich

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 22, 2026 7:09 am - Meister Umzug GmbH is expanding its services in Zurich, supporting private and business customers with professional planning, safe transport solutions, and comprehensive moving services.

Meister Umzug GmbH, an experienced moving company, is continuing to expand its range of services in Zurich and the surrounding areas. With approximately 20 years of experience in the moving industry, the company supports individuals, families, and business clients in planning and carrying out safe, efficient, and stress-free relocations.

As an experienced moving company in Zurich, Meister Umzug offers comprehensive solutions for a wide range of moving requirements. Private individuals and businesses in Zurich and the surrounding region seek reliable partners who can organize their relocations professionally and handle their belongings with care. Through structured processes and trained staff, the company ensures that each move is planned individually and carried out reliably.

The company's services include residential and household moves, corporate and office relocations, and various additional moving services. These include the professional transportation of furniture and personal belongings, packing and unpacking services, furniture assembly and disassembly, and customized transport solutions. Services can be combined flexibly to meet each customer's individual needs.

Particular attention is given to the careful planning and execution of moves in Zurich and the surrounding areas. Urban environments can present specific challenges, including narrow access roads, upper-floor apartments, limited parking spaces, and difficult building access. Meister Umzug considers these factors during the planning stage and organizes the process accordingly, helping ensure that furniture, household items, and other possessions are transported safely and efficiently to their new destination.

Meister Umzug also provides professional support for businesses planning corporate and office relocations. Changing business locations requires precise coordination to minimize disruption to daily operations. The company assists business clients with planning and organizing their moves while ensuring the safe transportation of office furniture, equipment, and other business assets.

"Our goal is to make every move as simple and reliable as possible," says Mehmet Tumur, Managing Director of Meister Umzug GmbH. "Every relocation has different requirements. That is why we focus on personal consultation, careful planning, and tailored solutions that meet the specific needs of our customers."

Meister Umzug places great importance on reliability, personalized service, and the careful handling of customers' belongings. Individuals, families, and businesses benefit from customized solutions designed for their particular relocation requirements. As an experienced moving company in Zurich, Meister Umzug provides professional support throughout the moving process, from initial planning to successful completion.

The continued expansion of its services highlights Meister Umzug GmbH's commitment to serving as a reliable partner for residential and commercial relocations in Zurich and the surrounding region. Personal consultation, well-organized processes, and a comprehensive range of services form the foundation of its customer-focused approach. The company positions itself as a professional moving company in Zurich for customers who value safety, efficiency, and careful handling of their possessions.

For more information about the services offered by Meister Umzug GmbH, visit:

Meister Umzug GmbH

Mehmet Tumur

E-Mail: [email protected]

Adresse: Heinrich Stutz-Strasse 27, 8902 Urdorf / Zurich

Telefon: 076 461 95 35 / 0800 212 211