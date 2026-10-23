Hatsun Agro Product Ltd Delivers Strong Performance In Q2 FY27, With 19.36% Revenue Growth
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, October 22, 2026: Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP), India's largest private sector dairy company, has announced its financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.
HAP recorded revenue from operations of ₹2,897.64 crore for Q2 FY27, an increase of 19.36 per cent over ₹2,427.59 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹115.69 crore compared to ₹109.54 crore in the corresponding period last year.
For the half-year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27), revenue from operations reached ₹5,988.13 crore with a profit after tax of ₹249.38 crore, compared to ₹5,017.87 crore and ₹244.73 crore respectively in H1 FY26. The growth was driven by sustained consumer demand across all core categories, enhanced processing capacity, and resilient direct procurement from HAP's expanding farmer network.
Commenting on the performance, R.G. Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP), said:“Our Q2 performance reflects the steady progress we are making across our business, supported by our strong farmer network, trusted brands and continued focus on operational efficiency. Our direct relationships with farmers remain at the heart of our business, helping us maintain quality, ensure freshness and provide timely payments.
Despite the challenging environment faced by the dairy industry, including geopolitical uncertainties, El Niño-related factors and inflation in agricultural input costs, we have continued to stand out in the industry with stronger EBITDA margins. This resilience is a testament to the strength of our brands and our consumer-centric approach. Over the past six months, we have sold 288 crore consumer packs, averaging approximately 1.58 crore packs every single day. Our focus remains on reaching consumers directly through our brands rather than relying on wholesale or bulk sales, enabling us to build stronger consumer connections and drive sustainable growth.
As we strengthen our presence in existing markets and expand into newer markets such as Maharashtra and Odisha, we continue to invest in our procurement, processing and distribution capabilities. With consumer demand for dairy products and categories such as cultured products & ice creams remaining encouraging, we remain focused on strengthening our market presence, improving operational efficiency and building lasting relationships with our farmers and consumers as we continue to grow our business sustainably.”
About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd:
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) Is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from over 5,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP's portfolio includes. Arun Icecreams – South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk & Milk products – the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products –a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, ibaco – Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes., HAP Daily - With 4600+ outlets, HAP Daily has expanded its reach in traditionally strong markets like Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, and has started to make inroads into Maharashtra, Kerala, Orissa, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andamans, Chandigarh and Bihar. HAP Daily products are distributed to kirana stores, premium supermarkets and other retail outlets through various distribution channels. This increases availability and expands the brand's reach to a wider consumer base. Hanobar – A range of coco confectionaries infused with nuts and fruit fillings, every bite is an exquisite mouthfeel, giving an indulgent experience like none other. Havia - Premium chocolates have been made to make each of these moments memorable by gifting the special one's with a box of indulgence & Santosa is an in-house brand for cattle feed and cattle care. Aniva - a range of deliciously flavoured whey drinks.
HAP recorded revenue from operations of ₹2,897.64 crore for Q2 FY27, an increase of 19.36 per cent over ₹2,427.59 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹115.69 crore compared to ₹109.54 crore in the corresponding period last year.
For the half-year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27), revenue from operations reached ₹5,988.13 crore with a profit after tax of ₹249.38 crore, compared to ₹5,017.87 crore and ₹244.73 crore respectively in H1 FY26. The growth was driven by sustained consumer demand across all core categories, enhanced processing capacity, and resilient direct procurement from HAP's expanding farmer network.
Commenting on the performance, R.G. Chandramogan, Chairman, Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP), said:“Our Q2 performance reflects the steady progress we are making across our business, supported by our strong farmer network, trusted brands and continued focus on operational efficiency. Our direct relationships with farmers remain at the heart of our business, helping us maintain quality, ensure freshness and provide timely payments.
Despite the challenging environment faced by the dairy industry, including geopolitical uncertainties, El Niño-related factors and inflation in agricultural input costs, we have continued to stand out in the industry with stronger EBITDA margins. This resilience is a testament to the strength of our brands and our consumer-centric approach. Over the past six months, we have sold 288 crore consumer packs, averaging approximately 1.58 crore packs every single day. Our focus remains on reaching consumers directly through our brands rather than relying on wholesale or bulk sales, enabling us to build stronger consumer connections and drive sustainable growth.
As we strengthen our presence in existing markets and expand into newer markets such as Maharashtra and Odisha, we continue to invest in our procurement, processing and distribution capabilities. With consumer demand for dairy products and categories such as cultured products & ice creams remaining encouraging, we remain focused on strengthening our market presence, improving operational efficiency and building lasting relationships with our farmers and consumers as we continue to grow our business sustainably.”
About Hatsun Agro Product Ltd:
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd. (HAP) Is a leading private sector dairy player in India. HAP procures milk from select fine quality cattle collected directly from over 5,00,000 farmers, chosen with care. HAP's portfolio includes. Arun Icecreams – South India's leading ice cream brand, Arokya Milk & Milk products – the country's largest private sector milk brand, Hatsun Dairy Products –a rapidly growing, wide portfolio brand of dairy products, ibaco – Premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers create their own ice cream sundaes., HAP Daily - With 4600+ outlets, HAP Daily has expanded its reach in traditionally strong markets like Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, and has started to make inroads into Maharashtra, Kerala, Orissa, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andamans, Chandigarh and Bihar. HAP Daily products are distributed to kirana stores, premium supermarkets and other retail outlets through various distribution channels. This increases availability and expands the brand's reach to a wider consumer base. Hanobar – A range of coco confectionaries infused with nuts and fruit fillings, every bite is an exquisite mouthfeel, giving an indulgent experience like none other. Havia - Premium chocolates have been made to make each of these moments memorable by gifting the special one's with a box of indulgence & Santosa is an in-house brand for cattle feed and cattle care. Aniva - a range of deliciously flavoured whey drinks.
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