International Companies Expand Projects Across Central Asia - Weekly Review

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Major international companies are deepening their engagement with Central Asian countries in the oil and gas industry, energy, transport and digital technology. Developments between October 19 and 22 highlighted both new investment projects and efforts to modernize existing production facilities, introduce artificial intelligence and expand infrastructure.

Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan saw the most active cooperation. Key participants included China's CNPC, Malaysia's Petronas, Italy's Eni, the UAE's Masdar, U.S. companies Wabtec, Boeing, Google and SLB, as well as international financial institutions.

Oil and gas: CNPC strengthens its presence in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

One of the week's key developments was the expansion of cooperation with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) in Kazakhstan. On October 22, company representatives met with executives of national companies KazMunayGas (KMG) and QazaqGaz, as well as sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, and took part in a technical seminar on the development of the oil and gas industry.

Discussions focused on geological exploration, enhanced oil recovery, deep-well drilling and the introduction of digital technologies. The parties also proposed developing a joint technology implementation plan for 2027-2030, specifying target fields, timelines, funding and performance indicators.

Gas sector development was another priority. KMG and CNPC are discussing ways to improve production at existing fields and replenish the resource base. QazaqGaz, meanwhile, is considering further cooperation with the Chinese company, including the Severny-1 exploration project in the Aktobe Region. Investment in exploration at the site is estimated at 3.5 billion tenge ($7.8 million).

In Uzbekistan, Uzbekneftegaz and CNPC discussed expanding cooperation in hydrocarbon exploration and production, drilling, seismic surveys and fuel supplies on October 20. Topics included improving gas production efficiency, digitizing production processes and establishing a permanent CNPC representative office in Tashkent.

Cooperation with the Chinese corporation thus spans several stages of the production chain, from identifying new reserves to improving the efficiency of existing fields and supplying the domestic market with fuel.

Turkmenistan: Petronas and ADNOC explore further asset development

A significant part of the international energy agenda centered on Turkmenistan, which is hosting the International Conference and Exhibition "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan - 2026" (OGT 2026) on October 21-23.

Malaysia's Petronas said it had invested more than $12 billion in Turkmenistan over 30 years of operations. The company continues to develop its activities on the Caspian Sea shelf and is preparing for the next stages of field development.

Petronas Carigali (Turkmenistan) plans to implement two new field development projects on offshore Block 1, one focused on gas and the other on oil. The company also intends to begin drilling on Blocks 19 and 20 in December 2026.

"In order to monetize the entire volume of 70 trillion cubic feet of gas and 200 million barrels of liquid hydrocarbons, we need new markets," the company CEO Ismadi bin Ismail said at the forum.

The company sees expanding sales markets as essential to commercializing these resources. In June 2026, Petronas signed a production-sharing agreement for Blocks 19 and 20 and also agreed to conduct seismic surveys on the northern offshore blocks.

XRG, the international investment arm of UAE energy company ADNOC, also outlined its plans. The company considers Turkmenistan one of the key areas for developing its global gas business and intends to expand its investment activities in the country.

"We look forward to the opportunity to do much more in Turkmenistan by working on many other growth projects," said the Senior Vice President, International Gas and Director, Business Development at XRG, Abdulla Alshamsi.

Cooperation extends beyond field development. At the conference, representatives of SLB and Honeywell discussed the use of artificial intelligence, automation and data monitoring in the oil and gas industry. These technologies can help optimize drilling, adjust well trajectories, improve safety and reduce operating costs.

Renewable energy: Masdar and Sumitomo projects

Cooperation in renewable energy is also gaining momentum. In Uzbekistan, UAE-based Masdar plans to commission a 300-megawatt solar power plant and a 75-megawatt energy storage system in the Kashkadarya Region in 2027. The project is valued at $250 million.

Japan's Sumitomo Corporation told Trend in an exclusive interview that it is also implementing projects in Uzbekistan. Two 500-megawatt solar power plants are under construction in the Samarkand Region, each paired with an energy storage system with a capacity of 668 megawatt-hours. The facilities are expected to begin commercial operations in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

The storage systems are expected to improve grid stability, help balance electricity supply and demand, and facilitate the further integration of renewable energy sources.

In Kazakhstan, Italy's Eni is working with KMG on a 247-megawatt hybrid energy project in the Mangystau Region. It combines solar, wind and gas-fired power generation.

Speaking at OGT 2026, Seger Hoytink, Head of Eni's Central Asia Region, said the 50-megawatt solar power plant had been commissioned in September 2025, while the 120-megawatt gas-fired facility began generating electricity for industrial consumers in July 2026. The 77-megawatt wind power plant is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.

These projects show that international partnerships in the region involve not only the construction of new generating capacity but also the integration of renewable energy into existing infrastructure.

Transport and digitalization: Wabtec, Boeing and Google

In Uzbekistan, U.S.-based Wabtec and the government are discussing locomotive fleet modernization, equipment supplies, long-term maintenance and the localization of component production. The parties also considered involving U.S. financial institutions in financing equipment deliveries and establishing a service center for mining equipment.

Another U.S. manufacturer, Boeing, discussed possible aircraft deliveries for Kyrgyzstan's national airlines, including financing arrangements that could involve the Export-Import Bank of the United States.

Meanwhile, the first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner for Kazakhstan's Air Astana has begun manufacturer flight testing. The airline expects to put its first three aircraft of this type into service in 2027. Their arrival will enable Air Astana to gradually replace its existing Boeing 767-300ER aircraft and expand its long-haul capabilities.

In the digital sector, notable developments included the launch of Google Pay in Uzbekistan and talks between Uzbek authorities and Google Cloud on using cloud solutions in public administration. GE Aerospace also reached an agreement with Uzbekistan to jointly develop educational programs for aviation specialists.

Financing and new areas of cooperation

International financial institutions are also deepening ties with regional companies. Kazakhstan's KMG and Citi discussed further cooperation in attracting investment and providing financial services. QazaqGaz held talks with J.P. Morgan on financing major investment projects, including potential corporate and structured financing arrangements.

Kazakhstan also hosted a meeting involving TotalEnergies and other energy sector representatives to discuss implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. Topics included international carbon market mechanisms, methane emissions reduction and the implementation of climate projects.

Taken together, the week's developments show that international engagement in Central Asia is advancing on several fronts: hydrocarbon development, production efficiency, the energy transition, transport infrastructure modernization and digitalization.

The focus of cooperation varies across the region. Kazakhstan is concentrating on technological upgrades to existing oil and gas assets and attracting financing; Uzbekistan is combining energy development with transport modernization and digital services; while Turkmenistan remains an important destination for long-term investment in the Caspian region's gas sector.