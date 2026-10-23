Signify Reports Third Quarter Results Highlighting Progress On Strategy Execution With Sequential Strengthening Of Profitability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

October 23, 2026

Highlights 1



Sales of EUR 1,367 million with comparable sales growth of -3.4% (Q3 25: -3.9%)

Adjusted EBITA of EUR 145 million (Q3 25: EUR 136 million), with a margin of 10.6% (Q3 25: 9.7%), including a EUR 28 million or 2.1 % net benefit from the US tariff refund

Net income of EUR 88 million (Q3 25: EUR 76 million)

Free cash flow of EUR 118 million (Q3 25: EUR 71 million) Received a Platinum EcoVadis sustainability rating for the seventh consecutive year, with a record score of 88/100 and a top 1% ranking globally.

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced the company's third quarter results of 2026.

"Our third-quarter results show that we are making progress in executing our strategy to build a more focused, better performing Signify. Despite continuing market weakness, we sequentially strengthened our profitability, reflecting disciplined pricing and strong cost management.

In our Harvest portfolio, our turnaround plans are on track, with OEM and Genlyte delivering improved profitability. We are following through on our portfolio choices in the Build portfolio: accelerating growth in and beyond lighting in India, taking decisive action in our Professional Europe business, and investing in customer acquisition in Consumer, while taking steps to improve productivity. In parallel, we are focusing our R&D investments on the areas where innovation can deliver the greatest returns.

Our teams continue to execute with great agility, mitigating higher input costs and supply constraints, while advancing the changes we have set out in our strategy. Our EcoVadis Platinum rating for the seventh consecutive year, with our highest-ever score, is further recognition of the strength of our approach. We remain focused on the actions within our control: making clear portfolio choices, improving performance and maintaining resilient margins as we build a stronger Signify." said As Tempelman, CEO of Signify.

Outlook

Signify confirms its full-year adjusted EBITA margin guidance at the higher end of the 7.5–8.5% range including US tariff refunds received through the third quarter, and at the lower end excluding these refunds. Free cash flow guidance remains unchanged at 6.5–7.5% of sales.

Signify expects challenging market conditions to persist, with continued pressure in Professional Europe and softening of US project demand. Combined with a strong prior-year comparable in Consumer, fourth-quarter comparable sales growth is expected to be in line with or slightly below the third quarter.

Conference call and audio webcast

As Tempelman (CEO) and Željko Kosanović (CFO) will host a conference call for analysts and institutional investors at 9:00 a.m. CET to discuss the third quarter 2026 results. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available via the Investor Relations website.

The analyst presentation is available via this link

1 This press release contains certain non-IFRS financial measures and ratios, which are not recognized measures of financial performance or liquidity under IFRS. For further details, refer to "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in "Important information" of this press release.

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signify-third-quarter-results-2026-report