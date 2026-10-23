Planisware : Strong Growth In Q3 2026 Driven By Accelerating Recurring Revenue Growth And Sustained Commercial Momentum

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strong growth driven by accelerating recurring revenue growth and sustained commercial momentum

Q3 2026 revenue of € 57.4 million, up +15.6% year-on-year and +14.9% in constant currencies

Strong recurring revenue growth driven by support activities reacceleration

Continued commercial momentum in Q3 with new logos and expansions signed, including major wins in a broad range of verticals

Successful release of Planisware's unified platform 26Q4 version and launch of Prisma Beta, introducing enhanced AI-powered capabilities and expanded project portfolio management functionalities

2026 objectives confirmed:



At least +13% revenue growth in constant currencies



At least the adjusted EBITDA margin 1 level reached in FY 2025 (i.e. 37.4%) Confirmed c. 80% Cash Conversion Rate* Paris, France, October 23, 2026 - Planisware, a leading provider of B2B AI-powered SaaS platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy, announces today its Q3 2026 revenue. Revenue amounted to € 57.4 million, up by +15.6% in current currencies (€+7.8 million), mainly led by the continued success of the Group's market-leading SaaS platform. In constant currencies, revenue growth reached +14.9% (€+7.4 million) in Q3 and +14.9% (€+21.7 million) for the first nine months of the year. Recurring revenue amounted to € 51.7 million in Q3 (90% of revenue, +130 bps compared to Q3 2025) and was up by +16.6% in constant currencies. Loïc Sautour, CEO of Planisware, commented:“Our third-quarter performance confirms the strength of Planisware's growth trajectory. The continued success of our SaaS platform, the acceleration of support activities and the successful implementation of the many customers signed over recent quarters once again translated into sustained growth and further demonstrate the scalability of our model. Commercial momentum remained strong throughout the quarter, with new customer wins and expansions across geographies and industries. At the same time, our latest AI-powered capabilities continue to generate significant interest from both existing customers and prospects, further strengthening the value proposition of our unified platform and reinforcing our competitive differentiation. Following a strong first nine months, we are confident in our ability to deliver on the objectives raised in July. As we enter the final quarter, we remain focused on delivering against these objectives, while maintaining our disciplined approach regarding expectations on the timing of non-recurring transactions expected in Q4 and remaining mindful of the ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties. While our 2027 budgeting process remains underway, we are encouraged by the strength of our recurring revenue model, the quality of our commercial pipeline and the significant number of new customers signed since the beginning of the year that are currently being implemented and ramped up. We acknowledge that our strong 2026 performance creates a more demanding comparison basis for next year. Nevertheless, these recent customer wins provide a solid foundation for next year's growth while expanding our future growth opportunities within our installed base. We remain focused on combining sustainable growth with strong profitability and cash generation.”

Q3 2026 revenue by revenue stream

In € million Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Variation

YoY Variation

in cc * Recurring revenue 51. 7 44.1 + 17.2 % + 16.6 % SaaS & Hosting 28.2 23.5 +19.8% +19.1% Annual licenses 0.1 0.1 +0.0% +2.0% Evolutive support 15.6 13.0 +20.0% +19.6% Subscription support 3.1 2.8 +11.5% +10.3% Maintenance 4.7 4.7 +0.4% -0.2% Non-recurring revenue 5.7 5.6 +2 .5 % + 1. 7% Perpetual licenses 1.3 2.5 -50.4% -50.3% Implementation & others non-recurring 4.5 3.0 +46.6% +45.1% Total revenue 57. 4 49.6 +15. 6 % +14.9%

* Revenue evolution in constant currencies, i.e. at Q3 2025 YTD average exchange rates

Reaching € 57.4 million in Q3 2026, revenue was up +15.6% in current currencies and +14.9% in constant currencies. Unlike in the first half, the foreign-exchange impact was slightly positive in Q3, at approximately €+0.3 million, reflecting the recent strengthening of the US dollar against the euro. In order to reflect the underlying performance of the Company independently from exchange rate fluctuations, the following analysis refers to revenue evolution in constant currencies, applying Q3 2025 YTD average exchange rates to Q3 2026 revenue figures, unless expressly stated otherwise.

Recurring revenue

Representing 90.0% of Q3 2026 total revenue versus 88.8% in Q3 2025, recurring revenue reached € 51.7 million, up +16.6%, accelerating from +12.6% in H1. Approximately 70% of recurring revenue growth in Q3 2026 came from new customers (defined as customers contributing to revenue for less than 12 months) while expansion within the historical customer base accounted for approximately 30%.

Recurring revenue growth was driven by a +18.6% increase in Planisware's SaaS model revenues (i.e. SaaS & Hosting, Annual licenses and Evolutive & Subscription support) and in particular by the healthy +19.1% growth in SaaS & Hosting. Growth was also supported by the reacceleration of support activities (Evolutive & Subscription support) towards historical levels, with Evolutive support up +19.6% and Subscription support up +10.3% in Q3 2026, compared to +7.2% and 2.2% in H1 2026 respectively. This acceleration was driven by support activities related to new customers implemented earlier in the year, as well as by the reallocation of Evolutive Support teams that had focused during the first half on delivering the particularly high volume of new-logo implementations.

Maintenance revenue was stable in the context of the Group's shift from its prior Perpetual license model to a SaaS model.

Non-recurring revenue

Non-recurring revenue increased by +1.7%, reflecting contrasting trends across its components. Perpetual licenses revenue declined by -50.3%, consistent with the Group's continued shift to SaaS. Implementation was strongly up by +45.1%, driven by the continued strong commercial dynamic generating a high implementation activity for the onboarding of recently signed new logos, supporting the progressive ramp-up of these customers and their contribution to future recurring revenue.

Product enhancements and platform optimization

Planisware continues to invest in innovation and product development to offer cutting-edge solutions:

26Q4 release: new capabilities across the unified platform

Planisware released version 26Q4 of its unified platform, further enhancing the breadth of its capabilities. The release notably introduces new Agile-at-Scale functionalities, additional portfolio and resource management capabilities, and enhanced integrations with widely used enterprise applications. It also expands Planisware's AI-powered capabilities, including natural-language formula generation through Oscar, the Group's AI assistant. These enhancements further strengthen the value proposition of Planisware's unified platform and its ability to support customers across the full spectrum of project and portfolio management use cases.

Successful launch of Prisma Beta

Materializing an important milestone in Planisware's AI strategy, the Beta version of Prisma successfully launched at the end of Q3. Prisma is Planisware's hybrid-reasoning AI agent designed to help organizations manage project portfolios and resources more effectively through task automation, decision support and enhanced operational efficiency. The Beta program currently includes Prisma and Prisma Pro, while Prisma Expert, focused on configuration and customization use cases, is expected to follow at a later stage. The launch has generated strong interest from both existing customers and prospects, validating both the relevance of the use cases and the Group's monetization approach while already improving Planisware's competitive win rate. The Beta program is intended to validate the solution in real-world environments and gather feedback from advanced users before broader commercialization.

Planisware confirms an official commercial release by the end of Q1 2027. Prisma direct contribution to the Group's revenue is expected to begin progressively from that point onward, with adoption ramping across Planisware's installed base and new logos.

Q3 2026 commercial momentum

Commercial activity remained strong in Q3 2026, with new customer wins and expansions across geographies and a broad range of verticals. Key wins included large industrial and automotive companies in Europe and the US, the French public health insurance fund, a leading German mutual insurer, and several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These contracts reflect continued demand for Planisware's unified platform to replace fragmented or legacy PPM environments, consolidate portfolio and resource management, and support large-scale transformation initiatives. The Group also secured a significant expansion with an existing US automotive customer, with potential deployment to approximately 3,500 users. Several contracts were won against Microsoft-based solutions and established PPM competitors, further demonstrating the competitiveness of Planisware's offering and its ability to displace incumbent solutions.

2026 objectives confirmed

Taking into account, on the one hand, the strong performance achieved during the first nine months of 2026, supported by continued commercial momentum, healthy recurring revenue growth and solid business visibility, and, on the other hand, a macroeconomic and geopolitical environment that remains particularly volatile and difficult to anticipate, together with the inherent timing variability of certain non-recurring transactions in the fourth quarter, Planisware confirms all the 2026 objectives raised on July 30, 2026:



Revenue growth in constant currencies: at least +13%

Adjusted EBITDA margin*: At least the level reached in FY 2025 (i.e. 37.4% of revenue) c. 80% Cash Conversion Rate*



Appendices

YTD 2026 revenue by revenue stream

In € million 9M 2026 9M 2025 Variation

YoY Variation

in cc * Recurring revenue 147. 9 132.6 +11. 5 % +13. 9 % SaaS & Hosting 81.4 69.2 +17.6% +20.2% Annual licenses 0.1 0.1 -56.8% -56.0% Evolutive support 43.6 40.2 +8.6% +11.2% Subscription support 8.9 8.7 +1.9% +4.8% Maintenance 13.9 14.4 -3.4% -2.1% Non-recurring revenue 15. 6 12.8 + 22.0 % + 24.3 % Perpetual licenses 2.6 4.5 -42.2% -42.1% Implementation & others non-recurring 13.0 8.3 +56.8% +60.3% Total revenue 163.5 145.4 +12.4% +14. 9 %

* Revenue evolution in constant currencies, i.e. at Q3 2025 YTD average exchange rates

Investors & Analysts conference call

Planisware's management team will host an international conference call on October 23, 2026 at 8:00am CET to detail Q3 2026 performance and key achievements, by means of a presentation followed by a Q&A session. The webcast and its subsequent replay will be available on planisware.com.

Upcoming events



February 24, 2027: FY 2026 results publication

April 21, 2027: Q1 2027 revenue publication

July 28, 2027: H1 2027 results publication October 20, 2027: Q3 2027 revenue publication

Contact

Investor Relations Media Benoit d'Amécourt Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon ... ... +33 6 75 51 41 47 +33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) platforms serving the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware's mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 900 employees across 20 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 700 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 35 countries worldwide. Planisware's clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol“PLNW”).

For more information, visit: and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

This document contains statements regarding the prospects and growth strategies of Planisware. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future or conditional tense, or by the use of forward-looking terms such as“considers”,“envisages”,“believes”,“aims”,“expects”,“intends”,“should”,“anticipates”,“estimates”,“thinks”,“wishes” and“might”, or, if applicable, the negative form of such terms and similar expressions or similar terminology. Such information is not historical in nature and should not be interpreted as a guarantee of future performance. Such information is based on data, assumptions, and estimates that Planisware considers reasonable. Such information is subject to change or modification based on uncertainties in the economic, financial, competitive or regulatory environments.

This information includes statements relating to Planisware's intentions, estimates and targets with respect to its markets, strategies, growth, results of operations, financial situation and liquidity. Planisware's forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Absent any applicable legal or regulatory requirements, Planisware expressly disclaims any obligation to release any updates to any forward-looking statements contained in this document to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances, on which any forward-looking statement contained in this document is based. Planisware operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment; it is therefore unable to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the occurrence of a risk or combination of risks could have significantly different results from those set out in any forward-looking statements, it being noted that such forward-looking statements do not constitute a guarantee of actual results.

Rounded figures

Certain numerical figures and data presented in this document (including financial data presented in millions or thousands and certain percentages) have been subject to rounding adjustments and, as a result, the corresponding totals in this document may vary slightly from the actual arithmetic totals of such information.

Variation in constant currencies

Variations in constant currencies represent figures based on constant exchange rates using as a base those used in the prior year. As a result, such figures may vary slightly from actual results based on current exchange rates.

Non-IFRS measures

This document includes certain unaudited measures and ratios that the Group uses to measure financial or non-financial performance (the“non-IFRS measures”), such as“Adjusted EBITDA”,“Adjusted EBITDA margin”,“Adjusted Free Cash Flow”,“cash conversion rate”, and“Net cash position”. Non-IFRS financial information may exclude certain items contained in the nearest IFRS financial measure or include certain non-IFRS components. Readers should not consider items which are not recognized measurements under IFRS as alternatives to the applicable measurements under IFRS. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and readers should not treat them as substitutes for IFRS measures. In particular, readers should not consider such measurements of the Group's financial performance or liquidity as an alternative to profit for the period, operating income or other performance measures derived in accordance with IFRS or as an alternative to cash flow from (used in) operating activities as a measurement of the Group's liquidity. Other companies with activities similar to or different from those of the Group could calculate non-IFRS measures differently from the calculations adopted by the Group.

Main non-IFRS measures used by the Group and potentially included in this document are defined as follows:



Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as Current operating profit including share of profit of equity-accounted investees, plus amortization and depreciation as well as impairment of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, plus either non-recurring items or non-operating items.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to total revenue.

Adjusted FCF (Free Cash Flow) is calculated as cash flows from operating activities, less other financial income and expenses classified as operating activities in the cash-flow statement, and less net cash relating to capital expenditures.

Cash Conversion Rate is defined as Adjusted FCF divided by Adjusted EBITDA.

Net cash position is defined as Cash minus indebtedness excluding lease liabilities.

Net Retention Rate (NRR) calculated as the recurring revenue of a given 12-month period generated by customers having contributed to recurring revenue of the prior 12-month period, divided by total recurring revenue in the prior 12-month period, in constant currencies. A customer is considered as a new customer during the first 12 months they generate recurring revenue. Churn rate is calculated as the prior 12-month period recurring revenue from customers which did not contribute to recurring revenue in the given 12-month period, divided by the recurring revenue from all customers in the prior 12-month period.



1 Non-IFRS measure. Non-IFRS measures included in this document are defined in the disclaimer at the end of this document.

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Planisware - Q3 2026 revenue - PR