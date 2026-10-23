Ascom Completes Share Capital Reduction Following Share Buyback Program
Ascom Holding AG has completed the share capital reduction following the share buyback program concluded on 19 June 2026.
The 3,000,000 registered shares repurchased under the share buyback program for the purpose of a subsequent capital reduction have been cancelled, reducing Ascom's share capital accordingly.
Following the cancellation, Ascom's share capital amounts to CHF 16,500,000, divided into 33,000,000 registered shares with a nominal value of CHF 0.50 each.
Further information is available in Ascom's 19 June 2026 announcement on the completion of the share buyback program. Link
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Ascom_Mediarelease_ShareCapitalReduction
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