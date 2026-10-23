IBA Signs Major Contract For A High-Throughput Be Efficient Sterilization Solution In Germany

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and electron beam and X-ray solutions for industrial irradiation, announced today that it has signed a contract with an undisclosed customer for the delivery of a fully integrated Be Efficient electron beam (E-beam) sterilization solution to be installed in Germany.

IBA E-beam technologies enable various industries to be significantly more resilient and environmentally friendly by avoiding toxic chemicals and radioactive materials, and their associated waste, safety issues and hazards. Primarily driven by the conversion of a product portfolio from EtO to E-beam sterilization, this investment marks an important step in accelerating the adoption of IBA's E-beam technology and the transition towards cleaner, more sustainable sterilization solutions with no chemical residues or emissions.

Designed as a fully automated, next-generation facility, the solution will enable very high throughput for the sterilization of medical products while supporting high operational efficiency and low operating costs. Its integrated design will provide the customer with a streamlined, flexible and scalable platform for advanced electron beam sterilization. The company expects to start sterilization activities with the Be efficient solution in 2029.

The Be Efficient solution will combine IBA's Rhodotron® accelerator technology with a comprehensive conveyor system (Product Handling System - PHS), a Beagle® production line control system (PCS), and an integrated building safety system. IBA will provide the complete project scope, encompassing design and engineering, project management, manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and training.

Thomas Servais, President of IBA Industrial Solutions, commented:“Securing this contract is a significant achievement for IBA Industrial Solutions and a strong endorsement of our technology, expertise, and long-term vision. By providing a complete integrated solution, from design and engineering through installation, commissioning, and training, we are helping one of the world's most respected healthcare industry players enhance its sterilization capabilities with a highly automated, next-generation facility. This project combines exceptional throughput, operational efficiency, and reduced operating costs, setting a new benchmark for performance and reinforcing IBA's leadership in advanced electron beam sterilization solutions.”

The typical price for a Be-Efficient irradiation solution ranges from € 11 million to EUR 18 million depending on the configuration and options.

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals, and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: .

CONTACTS

Thomas Pevenage

Investor Relations

+32 10 475 890

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Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability

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Daniel Ernult

Corporate Communication Manager

+32 10 475 890

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