Stop Throwing Away Eggshells! 7 Smart Ways To Reuse Them At Your Garden

People usually throw away eggshells right after making an omelette. You can actually save these shells and use them around the house. They work great as plant fertilizer and even help you scrub dirty utensils.

Eggshells contain over 90 percent calcium carbonate. You can use this rich mineral source to care for your indoor plants. They also come in handy for several daily kitchen chores.

You must wash the eggshells well, dry them in the sun, and grind them into a powder. You can mix a little bit of this powder into your potting soil. Tomatoes, chillies, and roses get a good calcium boost from this mix. The shells break down slowly, so the plants get their nutrients over time.

Mixer jar blades often get blunt after regular use. You can easily sharpen them using leftover eggshells. Just toss a few shells into the jar and run the mixer for a couple of minutes. The hard shells will sharpen the blades instantly.

Burnt stains and grease on your pans can be a nightmare to clean. You can crush eggshells and use them as a natural scrub. Just mix this powder with your regular dishwashing soap and scrub the utensils. You should avoid using this trick on non-stick cookware.

Snails often ruin garden plants by eating up all the fresh leaves. You can scatter crushed eggshells around the base of your plants to stop them. The sharp edges of the shells keep these pests completely away from your greens.

You can carefully break the top of an eggshell and fill the inside with soil. You can then sow small seeds like coriander, chilli, or tomato in them. You can plant the whole shell directly into the ground once the seeds sprout.