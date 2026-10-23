Satellite Manufacturing Market Expected To Reach $36.04 Billion By 2030 Driven By Robust Industry Expansion

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Satellite Manufacturing Market

The Business Research Company's Satellite Manufacturing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The satellite manufacturing industry has witnessed remarkable growth as the demand for advanced space technologies continues to rise. Driven by innovations and expanding applications, this sector is set for substantial development in the coming years. Here, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional trends, and the evolving landscape shaping this dynamic market.

Satellite Manufacturing Market Size and Projected Expansion

The satellite manufacturing market has experienced significant growth recently. It is projected to increase from $17.72 billion in 2025 to $20.49 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely due to heightened demand for satellite communication services, greater deployment of Earth observation satellites, increasing needs for navigation and positioning technologies, amplified government funding for space initiatives, and a broader range of commercial satellite uses.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand even faster, reaching $36.04 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.2%. This surge will be fueled by growing demand for broadband satellite connectivity, the deployment of large satellite constellations, rising requirements for high-resolution Earth observation data, expanding defense and military satellite applications, and increasing investments in commercial space infrastructure. Key emerging trends include widespread adoption of small satellite production, development of standardized satellite platforms, innovations in high-throughput satellite systems, modular satellite manufacturing processes, and deployment of multi-mission satellite platforms.

Understanding Satellite Manufacturing and Its Components

Satellite manufacturing encompasses the design, engineering, assembly, integration, and testing of satellites intended for Earth orbit or deep-space operations. This process involves producing the satellite's core platform, payload instruments, propulsion units, power systems, communication modules, and other essential onboard components. These satellites support a variety of uses such as communication, navigation, Earth observation, scientific exploration, and defense missions.

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Commercial Space Industry's Impact on Satellite Manufacturing Growth

The rapid expansion of the commercial space sector is a major force driving the satellite manufacturing market. This sector includes the increasing participation of private companies in activities like satellite launches, space exploration, tourism, and commercial missions. Growth in satellite-based communication is particularly critical as businesses, governments, and consumers increasingly depend on satellites for high-speed internet access. This rise in commercial space activities boosts demand for communication satellites, Earth observation platforms, navigation systems, and broadband satellite constellations, encouraging manufacturers to scale up production, adopt modular designs, and push forward technological innovations.

A recent example is the World Economic Forum's report in April 2024, which forecasts commercial communications as the dominant revenue stream for key industry players. Revenue is expected to climb from $196 billion in 2023 to $218 billion by 2035, driven by the full deployment of major satellite constellations like SpaceX's Starlink, Amazon's Project Kuiper, and Eutelsat's OneWeb. This expansion of the commercial space industry is therefore a pivotal factor propelling the satellite manufacturing market forward.

Regional Insights Highlighting Growth in Satellite Manufacturing

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the satellite manufacturing market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to become the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. The satellite manufacturing market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments and opportunities.

The 2026 edition of our market reports now delivers enhanced analytical coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, plus updated graphics and tables.

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Satellite Manufacturing Market Expected to Reach $36.04 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 23, 2026, 04:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Technology



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