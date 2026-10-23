The Security Advisory Services Market Is Projected To Expand At A 17.1% CAGR,Attaining A Value Of $43.76 Billion By 2030

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Security Advisory Services Market

The Business Research Company's Security Advisory Services Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The security advisory services sector has been experiencing notable growth as organizations increasingly recognize the need to protect their digital and physical assets. With cyber threats becoming more frequent and complex, businesses are turning to expert consulting to navigate the evolving risk landscape. This overview explores the market size, growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of security advisory services.

Security Advisory Services Market Size and Expansion Outlook

The market for security advisory services has expanded swiftly in recent years. It is projected to rise from $19.84 billion in 2025 to $23.31 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. This upward trend during the historical period has been driven by a surge in cyberattacks and data breaches, accelerated adoption of digital transformation, stricter regulatory compliance, increased focus on cybersecurity risk management within enterprises, and a higher demand for external security expertise.

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Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a rapid pace, reaching $43.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17.1%. The anticipated growth is supported by the rising use of cloud security advisory services, growing interest in zero trust security frameworks, escalating complexity in cyber threat landscapes, increased investments in cybersecurity governance, and the need to optimize security strategies. Key trends shaping the forecast period include proactive risk assessment frameworks, strategic cybersecurity consulting, efforts to enhance security posture and resilience, regulatory compliance advisory, and greater integration of threat intelligence into advisory practices.

Understanding Security Advisory Services and Their Role

Security advisory services encompass specialized consulting aimed at helping organizations recognize, evaluate, and manage security risks across both digital and physical domains. These services provide expert recommendations for enhancing security postures through assessments of vulnerabilities, risk analyses, and strategic planning to mitigate threats. They also assist in developing robust security policies, frameworks, and response strategies designed to strengthen organizational resilience against evolving cyber and operational risks.

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Driving Forces Behind the Rising Demand for Security Advisory Services

The growing number and sophistication of cyber threats and ransomware attacks are key factors propelling the expansion of this market. Cyber threats and ransomware involve malicious activities that disrupt systems, steal sensitive data, or extort money by encrypting or locking critical information. The increase in these incidents is partly due to greater digital connectivity, which broadens the attack surface and offers more opportunities for exploitation. Security advisory services assist organizations in mitigating these risks by identifying vulnerabilities, enhancing risk management protocols, and implementing proactive defense mechanisms to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber incidents.

For example, in October 2025, the Australian Signals Directorate reported over 1,200 cybersecurity incidents, marking an 11% increase year-over-year. Additionally, more than 1,700 warnings about potential cyber threats were issued, rising by 83%, and the Australian Protective Domain Name System blocked access to 334 million malicious domains, which represented a 307% surge. These figures highlight the escalating threat landscape driving demand for security advisory services.

Regional Leadership and Growth Prospects in the Security Advisory Services Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the security advisory services market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market report covers key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and regional potential.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Security Advisory Services Market Is Projected to Expand at a 17.1% CAGR,Attaining a Value of $43.76 Billion by 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 23, 2026, 04:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Social Media, Technology



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