Satellite Servicing Market Expected To Reach Billion By 2030 With A CAGR Of

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Satellite Servicing Market

The Business Research Company's Satellite Servicing Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The satellite servicing market is emerging as a crucial segment within the broader space industry, driven by technological advancements and increasing satellite deployments. This market focuses on enhancing the longevity and functionality of satellites already in orbit, which is vital for sustainable space operations. Below is an overview of the market size, growth drivers, regional dynamics, and key trends shaping the future of satellite servicing.

Rapid Expansion and Market Size of the Satellite Servicing Industry

The satellite servicing market has experienced swift growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding significantly. It is expected to increase from $2.46 billion in 2025 to $2.75 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This upward trend during the historic period is largely due to the growing demand for prolonging satellite lifespans, the need to cut down replacement expenses, expanded deployment of commercial and governmental satellite constellations, the rise in orbital debris accumulation, and the heightened necessity to maintain critical space infrastructure.

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Forecasted Growth and Key Drivers for Satellite Servicing Through 2030

Looking ahead, the satellite servicing market is anticipated to reach $4.23 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 11.3%. This forecasted surge is driven by increasing requirements for in-orbit refueling, satellite repair and performance enhancements, active removal of space debris, controlled satellite deorbiting, and relocation services using servicing spacecraft. Additional notable trends include broader adoption of satellite life extension techniques, higher demand for on-orbit refueling solutions, growing preference for repair and upgrade missions, and a rise in satellite orbit adjustment and deorbiting initiatives focused on sustainable space operations.

Understanding Satellite Servicing and Its Strategic Importance

Satellite servicing encompasses a range of activities-such as maintenance, refueling, upgrading, relocating, and deorbiting-that are carried out on satellites while they remain in orbit. These operations rely on specialized servicing spacecraft or robotic systems to extend satellites' operational periods, optimize their performance, minimize space debris, and reduce costs associated with satellite replacement. This approach is crucial for improving the sustainability and efficiency of space missions over the long term.

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Increasing Investments in Space Infrastructure Fueling Market Growth

One of the primary forces propelling the satellite servicing market's expansion is the surge in investments directed at space infrastructure. This funding supports the development of satellites, launch vehicles, orbital platforms, ground systems, and the technologies essential for sustained space operations. The growing interest from both government agencies and commercial enterprises in satellite communications, Earth observation, navigation, and national security is driving these investments. Enhanced space infrastructure improves capabilities for satellite servicing by enabling advanced refueling systems, docking technologies, and ground support. For example, in January 2026, Seraphim Space-a UK-based venture capital firm-reported that U.S. companies attracted $7.3 billion in space tech investments during 2025, accounting for 60% of the global total and reflecting a nearly 130% increase over 2024. This sharp rise in investments underscores their critical role in expanding satellite servicing activities.

Regional Market Leadership and Future Growth Hotspots

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the satellite servicing market, reflecting its well-established space infrastructure and investment ecosystem. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The satellite servicing report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market developments and growth opportunities.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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Satellite Servicing Market Expected to Reach Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 23, 2026, 04:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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