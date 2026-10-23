The Satellite Monitoring For Power Assets Market Is Expected To Grow Rapidly At A 13.3% CAGR Through 2030

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Satellite Monitoring for Power Assets Market

The Business Research Company's Satellite Monitoring for Power Assets Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The satellite monitoring for power assets market is becoming increasingly important as power infrastructure grows and demands more advanced inspection and management solutions. With the expansion of power networks and renewable energy, the need for reliable, remote monitoring technologies is rising, positioning this market for significant growth. Let's explore the market's size, key driving factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Satellite Monitoring for Power Assets Market

The satellite monitoring for power assets market has experienced swift growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.89 billion in 2025 to $2.15 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. This upward trend has been driven by factors such as the growing necessity for remote inspections of power infrastructure, expanding power transmission and distribution networks, frequent disruptions related to infrastructure, rising demand for asset condition evaluation, and the need to monitor power assets spread over large geographic areas.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid expansion, reaching $3.53 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.3%. Key contributors to this forecast include increasing demand for predictive monitoring of power assets, ongoing infrastructure risk assessments, greater deployment of renewable energy installations, the growth of power grid networks, and a rising preference for cost-effective remote inspection methods. Important trends anticipated during this period include wider use of satellite-based monitoring, continuous remote inspections, demand for high-resolution satellite imagery to assess assets, early identification of infrastructure risks, and enhanced satellite monitoring for power assets located in remote areas.

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Understanding Satellite Monitoring for Power Assets and Its Benefits

Satellite monitoring for power assets involves using satellite-based observation technologies combined with data analytics to remotely oversee, assess, and track the condition and performance of power infrastructure. This approach provides improved visibility into asset status, environmental influences, and potential hazards through precise and ongoing data collection from spaceborne systems.

Electric Power Generation Expansion as a Catalyst for Market Growth

The ongoing growth in electric power generation is a major factor propelling the satellite monitoring for power assets market. Electric power generation refers to producing electricity by converting various energy sources through technologies such as turbines, generators, and renewable systems. Rising electricity demand driven by industrial growth and urban development is fueling this expansion, as increasing populations, businesses, and infrastructure require a steady and reliable power supply.

As electric power generation grows, the volume of power infrastructure needing continuous remote monitoring also rises. This enables operators to detect faults early, optimize maintenance schedules, and maintain reliable electricity delivery. For example, in January 2024, the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. solar power generation is expected to increase by 75%, rising from 163 billion kWh in 2023 to 286 billion kWh by 2025. This surge illustrates how expanding power generation is encouraging greater adoption of satellite monitoring solutions.

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Renewable Energy Investments Boosting Demand for Advanced Monitoring

Increasing investments in renewable energy projects are another key driver for the satellite monitoring for power assets market. These investments involve financial resources allocated toward building, upgrading, and operating renewable energy facilities like solar, wind, and hydroelectric plants. The global push for clean energy and carbon reduction targets has accelerated funding in this sector.

Such investments fuel the need for sophisticated satellite monitoring technologies to track performance, assess conditions, and optimize operations of renewable energy infrastructure. For instance, in December 2025, Visual Capitalist reported that global renewable energy spending reached $807 billion in 2024, rising from an average of $662 billion during 2022-2023. This upward trend highlights how the expanding renewable energy landscape is driving demand for remote power asset monitoring.

Leading Regional Markets in Satellite Monitoring for Power Assets

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the satellite monitoring for power assets market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest growth during the coming years. The market's regional analysis includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market developments.

Key enhancements in our 2026 market reports include:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Satellite Monitoring for Power Assets Market Is Expected to Grow Rapidly at a 13.3% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 23, 2026, 04:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Technology



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