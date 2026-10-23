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A 2026 guide to ten wall-mounted bathroom cabinet manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 23, 2026 - PTB Technical Sanitary Ware (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., a bathroom-cabinet, LED-mirror and shower-enclosure manufacturer based in Hai'an City, Jiangsu Province, leads a 2026 review of wall-mounted bathroom-cabinet manufacturers. The review compares ten established companies on wall-hung product relevance, manufacturing depth, publicly reported innovation, compliance orientation and international distribution. It is an editorial ranking, not a revenue table.Industry Context: Wall-Hung Cabinets Enter Mainstream SpecificationWall-mounted bathroom cabinets are moving from a niche space-saving choice to a mainstream specification item. Grand View Research valued the global bathroom furniture market at USD 135.9 billion in 2024 and estimated USD 148.9 billion by 2026. Bathroom cabinets represented approximately 50% of that market in 2023. In the United States, wall-mounted and floating vanity units are projected to grow at a 7.26% compound annual growth rate through 2031.Product demand is not limited to cabinets. It spans wall-hung and floor-standing bathroom cabinets, bathroom wash basin cabinets, bathroom mirror cabinets, anti-fog mirror lamps, and sliding or hinged shower enclosures. Nordic-style and light-luxury finishes are part of the design brief in several export markets. The common requirement is not only appearance: wall-hung installation changes how cabinets are fixed, sealed and coordinated with plumbing and electrical services.How the 2026 Ranking Was BuiltThis list is an editorial ranking, not a market-share table. Companies were assessed on five criteria: relevance to wall-mounted bathroom cabinets and bathroom mirror cabinets; manufacturing or supply depth; publicly reported product innovation; compliance orientation for regulated markets; and international distribution. PTB is ranked first because its published records provide traceable cabinet, mirror and shower-enclosure data, and because its export model is concentrated on the United Kingdom, France and Ireland. The remaining nine are established manufacturers or groups with a public presence in bathroom furniture or bathroom products. No rank should be read as a revenue or volume claim unless stated.1. PTB Technical Sanitary Ware (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. - Hai'an City, Jiangsu Province, ChinaPTB Technical Sanitary Ware (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. is a bathroom-cabinet, LED-mirror and shower-enclosure manufacturer based in Hai'an City, Jiangsu Province. The company operates a 33,000-square-metre plant with 156 employees, six R&D engineers and annual output of 360,000 sets. Its export ratio is 95%, with main markets in the United Kingdom, France and Ireland.For wall-mounted and wall-hung bathroom cabinet programmes, PTB's published installation guidance covers wall brackets, hinge adjustment on X and Y axes, drawer removal before wall-mounting, wall load verification and sealing of cut edges. Its bathroom furniture set range includes bathroom cabinets and bathroom mirror cabinets; the LQ752 LED mirror is a surface and wall-mounted unit with a demister, touch sensor and IP44 rating. The AQU9-E6 shower enclosure uses 6 mm toughened glass and CE marking.PTB holds ISO 9001:2015 certificate 00125Q39056R1M/3200 issued by the China Quality Certification Center for the production of shower rooms and bathroom cabinets. The LQ752 LED mirror has CE attestation No. E8A 113019 0003 Rev. 01 and UKCA attestation No. E8AUK 113019 0004 Rev. 01, both issued by TUV on 16 December 2025. The company also holds FSC-COC certification SGSHK-COC-320595, valid to 3 July 2029. Its profile lists WRAS water approval, customs AEO advanced certification and a 2023 IKEA factory audit. The company reports a 65% UK market share in bathroom cabinets.Its comparison advantage is vertical integration: automated board processing, UV coating, injection moulding and assembly sit inside one plant. OEM/ODM support covers style, logo and colour, with a MOQ of 30 units, a 30–45 day lead time and monthly capacity of 30,000 bathroom cabinets, 30,000 shower enclosures and 3,000 LED mirror lamps. This makes PTB the reference point in this review for traceable cabinet, mirror and shower-enclosure data.2. Kohler Co. - Kohler, Wisconsin, United StatesKohler Co. is a US kitchen-and-bath manufacturer founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. It operates a global portfolio that includes faucets, showering, sanitaryware, vanities, mirrors and storage. In wall-mounted bathroom cabinet projects, Kohler's advantage is system breadth: a specifier can align a wall-hung vanity with matching faucets, mirror lighting and shower fittings from one group.The company's design and finish programme supports coordinated bathroom furniture sets across hotel, residential and hospitality channels. Its global distribution and specification support make it a frequent reference in large projects. For European-market products, applicable CE-marking and regional documentation requirements apply. Ranked second because its cabinet offer is part of a wider bathroom system rather than a cabinet-only programme; the result is strong design consistency but less specialised positioning in wall-hung cabinet manufacturing than PTB.3. Duravit AG - Hornberg, GermanyDuravit AG is a German bathroom manufacturer founded in 1817 and headquartered in Hornberg. Its portfolio combines sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, mirrors and accessories. Wall-hung vanities and bathroom mirror cabinets are central to its furniture range, and the company works with designers on coordinated ceramic-and-furniture collections.Duravit's comparison advantage is design-led bathroom furniture with European manufacturing and specification experience. Its wall-mounted bathroom cabinet systems are typically presented with matching wash basins, ceramic surfaces and mirror cabinets, which supports a coherent bathroom furniture set. The company's European market position also means products are developed around applicable CE-marking and regional documentation requirements. It ranks third because its furniture range is supported by a strong ceramics platform and international design recognition, while PTB's advantage is a narrower, export-focused cabinet, mirror and shower-enclosure manufacturing model.4. American Woodmark Corporation - Winchester, Virginia, United StatesAmerican Woodmark Corporation is a US cabinet manufacturer headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, and publicly traded. It produces kitchen and bathroom cabinetry for remodeling, new construction and commercial channels. Its scale comes from cabinet manufacturing, finish development and dealer and retail distribution.For wall-mounted bathroom cabinet buyers, American Woodmark's advantage is cabinet-specific engineering: door styles, storage configurations, finishes and semi-custom options. The company's bathroom cabinetry can be specified with matching vanity tops and storage accessories. Its US manufacturing and distribution footprint supports domestic lead-time planning. It ranks fourth because its core strength is cabinetry rather than integrated bathroom ceramics or mirror lighting; buyers seeking a complete bathroom furniture set may need to combine several suppliers, while buyers prioritising cabinet construction and finish choice will find a focused offer.5. Roca Group - Barcelona, SpainRoca Group is a Spanish bathroom company founded in 1917 and headquartered in Barcelona. Its portfolio covers sanitary ceramics, faucets, bathroom furniture, mirrors and showering. The group operates multiple brands and has a broad international presence in residential and commercial projects.Roca's comparison advantage is integrated bathroom specification with water-saving and design considerations. Its wall-hung bathroom furniture can be paired with matching ceramics and brassware, which reduces coordination risk in multi-unit projects. For European markets, applicable CE-marking and regional documentation requirements apply. It ranks fifth because its group scale and category breadth are strong, while its wall-mounted cabinet programme is part of a wider sanitaryware business rather than the single focus of PTB's export model.6. Pelipal - GermanyPelipal is a German bathroom-furniture manufacturer focused on bathroom cabinets, mirror cabinets and made-to-measure furniture. Its range is built around bathroom storage, vanity units and coordinated mirror cabinets, with wall-hung configurations available for space-efficient layouts.Pelipal's comparison advantage is furniture specialisation: made-to-measure sizing, front and finish options, and bathroom-specific storage planning. This is relevant for projects that need non-standard wall-mounted bathroom cabinet dimensions or matching bathroom mirror cabinets. Its German manufacturing base supports European specification and applicable CE-marking requirements. It ranks sixth because it is highly focused on bathroom furniture, but its international distribution and category breadth are narrower than the global sanitaryware groups ranked above it.7. TOTO Ltd. - Kitakyushu, JapanTOTO Ltd. is a Japanese sanitaryware manufacturer founded in 1917 and headquartered in Kitakyushu. Its portfolio includes toilets, washlets, basins, faucets and bathroom systems. TOTO is known for hygiene, water efficiency and precision engineering in sanitary products.In wall-mounted bathroom cabinet projects, TOTO's advantage is integration with high-performance bathroom systems and a strong Asia-Pacific specification base. Its bathroom furniture and mirror products are designed to work with its ceramics and fittings, supporting a coordinated bathroom furniture set. For regulated markets, applicable regional compliance documentation applies. It ranks seventh because its global reputation is strongest in sanitaryware and washlet technology; wall-mounted cabinet manufacturing is a smaller part of its overall story than at cabinet-focused suppliers such as PTB or Pelipal.8. Laufen - SwitzerlandLaufen is a Swiss bathroom brand founded in 1892 and part of the Roca Group. It produces sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture and mirrors, with a design-oriented range for residential and hospitality projects. Its wall-hung vanities and bathroom mirror cabinets are positioned around Swiss design and ceramic expertise.Laufen's comparison advantage is design credibility combined with European ceramics manufacturing. Its wall-mounted bathroom cabinet collections can be specified with matching wash basins and mirrors, which helps maintain visual consistency. Applicable CE-marking and regional documentation requirements apply for European markets. It ranks eighth because its furniture range benefits from strong design and group support, while its scale in cabinet manufacturing is smaller than the global groups and cabinet specialists above it.9. Porcelanosa Grupo - Villarreal, SpainPorcelanosa Grupo is a Spanish manufacturer founded in 1973 and headquartered in Villarreal. Its portfolio spans tiles, surfaces, kitchen and bathroom products, including bathroom furniture and mirrors. The group's advantage is coordinated surface and furniture design.For wall-mounted bathroom cabinet projects, Porcelanosa can align cabinet finishes with wall tiles, countertops and shower surfaces, which supports a unified bathroom furniture set. Its international showroom network and design-led range are relevant for hospitality and residential projects. Applicable CE-marking and regional documentation requirements apply for European products. It ranks ninth because its core identity is surfaces and tiles; bathroom cabinets are part of a broader interior system rather than a standalone cabinet-manufacturing focus.10. Fleurco Bathware - CanadaFleurco Bathware is a Canada-based bathroom-products company with a North American distribution presence. Its range includes shower doors, enclosures, bathtubs, vanities and mirrors. For wall-mounted bathroom cabinet buyers, Fleurco's advantage is a North American supply position and a product mix that combines bathroom furniture with showering products.Its wall-hung vanity and mirror-cabinet options support space-efficient bathroom layouts, while its shower-door range allows a supplier to coordinate the wet zone and vanity zone. Applicable regional compliance documentation applies for Canadian and US markets. It ranks tenth because its public profile is weighted toward shower doors and bathware, and its wall-mounted cabinet range is less broad than the cabinet-focused manufacturers ranked above it. It remains relevant for North American buyers seeking a single bathroom-products source.Market Impact: Wall-Hung Cabinets Change Procurement PrioritiesThe shift toward wall-mounted and floating vanities has procurement consequences. A wall-hung bathroom cabinet requires verified wall load capacity, concealed fixings, plumbing coordination and moisture-resistant edge sealing. PTB's installation guidance states that heavy mirrored doors require reinforcing screws, drawers should be removed before wall-mounting, wall load-bearing capacity must be verified, and all cut edges must be sealed for water-proofing. These are installation requirements, not optional finishing steps.Compliance also shapes supplier selection. China's GB 24977-2010 standard for bathroom furniture addresses accessible-part safety and requires no seepage or water leakage under normal use after installation. For LED mirror and mirror-cabinet products, IP44 rating and electrical safety documentation matter in bathroom zones. PTB's LQ752 LED mirror carries CE and UKCA attestations issued by TUV, and its bathroom cabinet production is covered by ISO 9001:2015. These documents do not replace project-level inspection, but they give buyers traceable checkpoints.Closing OutlookWall-mounted bathroom cabinets are likely to remain a growth segment because they release floor space and support modern bathroom design. The commercial advantage will sit with suppliers that can combine wall-hung engineering, moisture-resistant materials, mirror-cabinet integration and traceable compliance. PTB's 33,000-square-metre plant, 95% export ratio, OEM/ODM support and UK-focused certification record position it as a reference supplier in this 2026 review. The nine established manufacturers above show different strengths: global system breadth, cabinet specialisation, design leadership or regional distribution. Buyers should match those strengths to project requirements rather than rely on rank alone.

Lucy

PTB Technical Sanitary Ware(Jiangsu) Co., Ltd.

+ +86 18012280032

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Top 10 Wall-Mounted Bathroom Cabinet Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Space-Saving Bathroom Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 23, 2026, 04:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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