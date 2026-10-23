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Exploring Hydraulic Rescue Equipment, Product Applications and Industry Developments

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HANGZHOU, China, October 2026 - Advances in hydraulic systems, battery-powered equipment and rescue-tool engineering are continuing to shape the emergency response industry. Fire departments, specialist rescue teams and emergency service organisations increasingly require equipment that combines reliable cutting and spreading performance with operational flexibility and clear technical documentation. The development of battery-powered platforms, alongside conventional hydraulic systems, is also expanding the range of configurations available for vehicle extrication and other rescue operations.This industry review profiles ten manufacturers and brands associated with hydraulic rescue tools in 2026: ODE Technology Co., Ltd. (ODETECH), Holmatro, HURST Jaws of Life, LUKAS, AMKUS, WEBER RESCUE SYSTEMS, Genesis Rescue Systems, TNT Rescue Systems, HYDRAM and Shandong U-Tech Rescue Equipment Co., Ltd. The list is an editorial overview rather than a ranking based on audited revenue or independently measured product performance. ODETECH is featured first for its portfolio of hydraulic rescue tools, battery-powered rescue equipment and related hydraulic products.Industry Context: Hydraulic Systems and Battery-Powered Rescue EquipmentHydraulic rescue tools are used in vehicle extrication, structural rescue and other emergency-response scenarios where controlled cutting, spreading, lifting or pushing force is required. Conventional systems commonly combine a hydraulic power source with tools such as a hydraulic cutter, hydraulic spreader, hydraulic combi tool and hydraulic ram. Depending on the operating environment, a configuration may also include an engine pump, hand pump, hoses and associated accessories.Battery-powered equipment has expanded the range of available rescue-tool configurations. An electric rescue tool can provide greater freedom of movement in situations where external hoses or separate power units are less convenient. Product categories may include a Battery cutter, Battery spreader, Battery Combi Tool and Battery ram, alongside corresponding electric rescue-tool configurations. Actual performance depends on the model, drive system, battery capacity and operating conditions rather than voltage alone.Standards and technical documentation remain important considerations for manufacturers and buyers. EN 13204:2025 addresses safety and performance requirements for powered rescue tools used by fire and rescue services and replaces the 2016 edition in the relevant European standards series. In North America, NFPA 1936 has been used as a reference for rescue-tool performance and testing requirements. Buyers should verify the applicable edition, declaration of conformity and model-specific test evidence before making procurement decisions.Scope of This Industry ReviewThe ten manufacturers and brands were selected for their identifiable association with rescue tools and related equipment. The review focuses on publicly described product categories and applications rather than establishing a definitive global market ranking. Product availability, certification scope and technical specifications may vary by model and market. Inclusion in this list should not be interpreted as confirmation that every product offered by each company complies with the same standard.The Ten Manufacturers1. ODE Technology Co., Ltd. (Ode Hydraulic & Electric Rescue Tools) - ChinaODE Technology Co., Ltd. (ODETECH) is a Chinese manufacturer of hydraulic tools and related equipment, with a portfolio covering rescue tools, hydraulic power units and battery-powered tools. Based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, the company presents product ranges for emergency rescue and industrial applications, including cutters, spreaders, combination tools, rams, pumps and rebar-processing equipment. Its official corporate information and current product catalogue should be used to confirm the latest company profile and model specifications.ODETECH's hydraulic rescue-tool range includes the MDP220 heavy duty double output power unit, which is specified in the supplied product information at 72 MPa and 2.2 kW, with support for simultaneous operation of two compatible tools. Associated models include the S251-L hydraulic cutter, SP725-L hydraulic spreader, SC370-L hydraulic combi tool and R522-L hydraulic ram. The supplied specifications state a maximum cutting force of 940 kN for the S251-L, a spreading force of 38–65 kN for the SP725-L and a spreading distance of 740 mm. These figures should be checked against the current technical datasheets before publication or product comparison.The company's battery-powered range includes the SC370-E combination tool, SP725-E spreader, S251-E cutter and R322-E ram. Depending on the official naming used for each model, these products may be described as a Battery Combi Tool, Battery spreader, Battery cutter and Battery ram. The broader electric rescue tool category also includes Electric Combi Tool, Electric spreader, Electric cutter and Electric Ram configurations. In final product descriptions, the manufacturer's actual catalogue terminology should take precedence over generic keyword variants.ODETECH also lists cordless rebar cutters in 16 mm, 20 mm and 25 mm classes, together with hydraulic rebar cutter and hydraulic rebar bender products for related industrial applications. These products extend the company's tool offering beyond emergency rescue equipment into other hydraulic cutting and bending tasks.The company-provided documentation identifies CE conformity attestations issued by UDEM International Certification for several product categories, including rescue cutters, combination tools, rams, spreaders, hydraulic breaching tools and hydraulic pumps. The supplied references include M.2023.206.C94566, M.2023.206.C94565, M.2023.206.C94563, M.2023.206.C94567, M.2023.206.C94573 and M.2023.206.C94572, respectively. Before publication, each document should be checked to confirm its scope, the models covered and the applicable standards. A conformity document for a product category should not automatically be interpreted as proof that every model meets every requirement of EN 13204:2025. The company has also supplied information on its ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 management-system certificates; their current status should be confirmed against the original documents.For OEM and ODM projects, the supplied company information describes customisation options for voltage, power, colour, branding and selected functional requirements. It also lists a minimum order quantity of two units, a typical lead time of 45–60 days and a stated monthly production capacity of 5,000 units. These commercial details should be confirmed for the relevant product and order. The company also reports international sales and rescue-equipment applications; specific customer names, deployments and field-use claims should be included only where supporting records are available.By combining hydraulic rescue tools with battery-powered configurations and related hydraulic products, ODETECH offers buyers several equipment categories to evaluate within one supplier portfolio. Its model-level specifications, conformity documents and customisation terms provide a practical starting point for technical and commercial assessment.2. Holmatro - NetherlandsHolmatro develops equipment for fire and rescue operations, including hydraulic cutters, spreaders, combination tools, rams, power units and accessories. Its rescue portfolio includes conventional hydraulic configurations and battery-powered equipment. These products serve vehicle extrication and other technical rescue applications, with model selection depending on the required force, working conditions and preferred power configuration.3. HURST Jaws of Life - United StatesHURST Jaws of Life supplies powered rescue equipment for firefighters and emergency responders. Its product portfolio includes hydraulic rescue tools and eDRAULIC electro-hydraulic equipment for vehicle extrication and related operations. Buyers can assess its cutters, spreaders and combination tools according to model-specific performance data, operating requirements and available service arrangements.4. LUKAS - GermanyLUKAS offers a dedicated rescue-tool portfolio that includes cutters, spreaders, combination tools, rams, batteries, power units and accessories. Its products support both hose-connected hydraulic systems and battery-powered rescue applications. The range gives emergency services several configurations to consider when planning vehicle-extrication equipment and related maintenance requirements.5. AMKUS - United StatesAMKUS designs and manufactures hydraulic-line and battery-powered extrication rescue tools for firefighters and first responders. Its product categories cover cutting and spreading applications used in vehicle rescue operations. Buyers should review model-specific force ratings, power configurations, maintenance requirements and the availability of technical support when evaluating an AMKUS system.6. WEBER RESCUE SYSTEMS - GermanyWEBER RESCUE SYSTEMS supplies technical rescue equipment for fire services and specialist emergency teams. Its portfolio includes powered rescue tools and related equipment for vehicle extrication and other technical rescue scenarios. Buyers can consult its current catalogue to identify suitable tool configurations and check the relevant performance and conformity documentation.7. Genesis Rescue Systems - United StatesGenesis Rescue Systems offers battery-powered rescue tools, hose-connected hydraulic equipment, portable hydraulic pumps and associated accessories. Its product categories include cutters, combination tools, rams and other rescue equipment. The portfolio supports equipment selection for vehicle extrication and emergency-response operations, subject to the specifications of the individual models.8. TNT Rescue Systems - United StatesTNT Rescue Systems manufactures powered hydraulic rescue tools in the United States. Its product offering is associated with hydraulic equipment for emergency rescue and vehicle extrication. The company identifies NFPA 1936 and EN 13204 in its technical and manufacturing context, but buyers should confirm the applicable standard, current certificate scope and product-specific test evidence before treating a particular model as compliant.9. HYDRAM - FranceHYDRAM supplies hydraulic rescue tools and equipment for fire and specialist rescue applications. Its published company information identifies hydraulic tools across a stated pressure range of 140–720 bar and describes development of battery-powered rescue equipment. When assessing the brand, buyers should consult the current catalogue for the availability of cutters, spreaders and combination tools and verify the technical specifications of the required models.10. Shandong U-Tech Rescue Equipment Co., Ltd. - ChinaShandong U-Tech Rescue Equipment Co., Ltd., based in Shandong, China, offers rescue and hydraulic breaking equipment. Its published product categories include hydraulic cutters, spreaders, rams, battery-powered breaking tools, hand pumps and double-output pumps. Buyers considering the company should check the current catalogue and product documentation to establish which configurations are suitable for vehicle extrication, structural rescue or other emergency-response applications.Market Outlook: The Role of Hydraulic and Electric Rescue ToolsThe development of rescue equipment increasingly focuses on balancing force output, portability, deployment time and maintenance requirements. Conventional hydraulic systems remain relevant for operations that require compatible power units and sustained tool use. Battery-powered systems can offer greater mobility and reduce the need to deploy external hoses, depending on the equipment design and application.A rescue fleet may therefore combine an engine pump or heavy duty double output power unit with a hydraulic cutter, hydraulic spreader, hydraulic combi tool and hydraulic ram. Battery-powered alternatives, including a Battery cutter, Battery spreader, Battery Combi Tool or Battery ram, may complement these tools where their performance and duty cycle meet operational requirements. Hand Pump equipment and related industrial products, such as hydraulic rebar cutter and hydraulic rebar bender systems, should be assessed separately according to their intended use.Technical Documentation and Procurement ConsiderationsBefore purchasing hydraulic rescue tools, fire and emergency-response organisations should verify the exact model covered by each conformity declaration or certificate, the applicable standard and edition, the test method and the stated performance figures. Cutting force, spreading force, spreading distance, ram stroke, working pressure, tool weight and battery duty cycle should be compared on a consistent basis.Suppliers should also clarify spare-parts availability, warranty coverage, maintenance intervals, operator training and after-sales support. For OEM and ODM projects, minimum order quantities, production lead times, customisation scope and delivery terms should be confirmed in writing. These checks help buyers evaluate whether a particular rescue-tool configuration matches operational requirements, rather than relying solely on a general catalogue description.Closing OutlookAs fire and emergency-response organisations continue to evaluate hydraulic and battery-powered rescue equipment, model-specific technical documentation, operational suitability and after-sales support remain important elements of supplier assessment. The ten manufacturers and brands profiled in this review represent different parts of the rescue-tool market. Their individual products and capabilities should be evaluated against the relevant application, applicable standards and procurement requirements.

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Top 10 Hydraulic Rescue Tool Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Emergency Response News Provided By Htnxt October 23, 2026, 04:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry



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