Haitian International Holdings Ltd.

A 2026 industry overview of five established suppliers and the technologies shaping injection molding performance

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NINGBO, China, October 12, 2026 — Haitian International Holdings Ltd., the injection molding machine manufacturer headquartered at No. 1688 Haitian Road, Xiaogang, Beilun, Ningbo, publicly documents a portfolio spanning servo-hydraulic toggle, two-platen, all-electric and multi-component platforms under its Haitian Plastics Machinery, Zhafir Plastics Machinery and Niigata brands, with clamping forces ranging from 400 kN on the Zhafir Venus VE5 all-electric series to 88,000 kN on the Haitian Jupiter JU5 two-platen series. The company reports manufacturing space of 1,437,000 m2, more than 8,500 employees, an R&D team of more than 1,500 and annual output above 56,000 machines, with exports accounting for about 40% of output and deliveries to customers in more than 130 countries and regions.This release reviews five manufacturers of injection molding machines whose corporate registration and public product documentation can be checked independently, and sets out the specifications each one publishes as buyers in 2026 weigh precision, cycle time and energy consumption. It is an editorial review, not a market-share or revenue ranking.Why Precision and Efficiency Now Anchor Machine SelectionGrand View Research valued the global injection molding machine market at USD 17.3 billion in 2025 and projects USD 25.5 billion by 2033, a compound annual growth rate of 5.0%, with Asia Pacific holding the largest share at 39.7% in 2025. Strategic Market Research valued the electric injection molding machine segment at USD 4.9 billion in 2024. A second commercial publisher, Fortune Business Insights, places the total market at USD 11.66 billion in 2026, rising to USD 18.45 billion by 2034 at 5.9%. The two totals differ because product scope and methodology differ, so both should be read as directional framing rather than as a single reconciled figure.The same publisher reports that smart manufacturing systems contribute to a 25% reduction in scrap and a 20% to 40% reduction in unplanned downtime. Those are publisher estimates rather than machine-specific test results, but they explain why purchase committees increasingly request measured energy consumption per kilogram of polymer, demonstrated dry-cycle times and documented controller connectivity rather than datasheet positioning alone.Three parameters therefore dominate technical screening: clamping force matched to the projected area of the mold, injection rate matched to wall thickness, and energy consumption per part matched to annual volume. A machine that is oversized on clamping force, or undersized on injection rate, will satisfy neither the quality nor the cost case.How the Five Manufacturers Were SelectedInclusion required four conditions: a verifiable corporate entity with public registration or listing status; a published portfolio covering more than one machine architecture; published clamping-force, injection-unit or application documentation rather than marketing-only pages; and direct relevance to automotive, medical, packaging, electronics or consumer-goods processing. Haitian International is presented first as the subject of this release; the remaining four appear in alphabetical order so that no commercial hierarchy is implied. Descriptions of the four accompanying companies are limited to corporate identity and publicly documented product scope; no performance comparison is asserted, and buyers should verify current specifications directly with each supplier.1. Haitian International Holdings Ltd. — Ningbo, ChinaFounded in 1966, Haitian International documents four machine architectures and lists applications across automotive, home appliance, 3C electronics, medical, packaging, logistics and consumer goods.Servo-hydraulic toggle. The Haitian Mars Series MA5 is listed with clamping force from 600 to 33,000 kN, injection volume from 49 to 45,616 cm3, screw diameters from 24 to 220 mm, mold platen sizes from 470 × 470 to 3,100 × 3,020 mm, tie-bar distances from 310 × 310 to 2,160 × 1,900 mm and a KEBA controller. Generation 5 introduces electrical plasticizing on applicable sizes, which the company states can lower energy consumption by 20% to 40%. The MA5/Ultra is a higher-response variant of the same platform, and the MA/F high-speed configuration is listed with injection speeds up to 500 mm/s for thin-wall packaging and in-mold labeling.Two-platen. The Haitian Jupiter Series JU5 is listed with clamping force from 4,500 to 88,000 kN, injection volume from 848 to 134,303 cm3, screw diameters from 60 to 300 mm, maximum daylight from 1,400 to 7,000 mm and tie-bar distances from 810 × 810 to 3,400 × 2,820 mm. Four short-stroke clamping cylinders are used to distribute clamping force across the platen, and Generation 5 electrical plasticizing is stated to reduce energy consumption by 20% to 40%. The architecture targets large and deep-cavity molds including automotive bumpers, instrument panels, logistics containers and large waste bins.All-electric and hybrid. The Zhafir Venus Series VE5 is listed with clamping force from 400 to 13,800 kN, injection volume from 12 to 5,767 cm3, screw diameters from 16 to 120 mm and a Sigmatek controller; Generation 5 is stated to cut footprint by up to 15%, raise mold movement speed by 20% and support motorized ejection at up to 400 mm/s. The machines operate without hydraulic oil, which the company links to cleanroom-grade production for medical, precision electronics, optics and cosmetic packaging. The Zeres Series ZE5 keeps the same size envelope but adds integrated hydraulics for mold functions such as core pulls, while the ZE-F configuration is positioned as a high-speed packaging platform at 1,500 to 6,500 kN.Multi-component and vertical. The Zhafir Multicomponent platform is listed at 3,500 to 33,000 kN for two-color, multi-color, multi-material and hard-soft molding, and the Zhafir Jeres Series JE5 applies a hybrid two-platen concept in the same clamping-force band. The Niigata MD-S8500 horizontal all-electric range, from MD50S8500 to MD350S8500, adds tie-bar sensing, pressure control down to 0.1 MPa and OPC UA connectivity, while the MDV-S8500 vertical platform addresses insert and overmolding work.On the digital side, the group documents MES solutions for production monitoring and process-data management, plus open interfaces and standardized communication protocols that allow robots, vision inspection systems and third-party equipment to be integrated into automated cells. The company also reports more than 400,000 Mars Series units delivered to date.2. Chen Hsong Holdings Ltd. — Hong KongChen Hsong Holdings Ltd. is a Hong Kong-headquartered, publicly listed manufacturer of plastics injection molding machinery with production operations in mainland China; its public corporate disclosures identify injection molding machines as the principal product line. For a shortlist, its relevance rests on listed-company disclosure obligations and a mainland manufacturing footprint rather than on any single published parameter. Buyers should request tonnage tables, controller platform, measured energy data and application references, and confirm service coverage in the destination market before comparing quotations.3. Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd. (FCS Group) — Tainan, TaiwanFu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co., Ltd., which trades as FCS Group, is a Taiwan-based injection molding machine manufacturer. Company-published information states that its portfolio covers clamping force from 30 to 4,000 tons and injection volume from a minimum of 20 units as published, a span that reaches from small precision parts to large industrial parts. The figures are company-reported and have not been independently tested in this review; descriptions of the company as the largest manufacturer in its home market are self-claims and are not treated here as a ranking.4. Guangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. — Foshan, ChinaGuangdong Yizumi Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., based in Foshan, Guangdong, is a publicly listed Chinese machinery group whose product documentationcovers injection molding machines alongside die-casting machines, rubber injection equipment and precision machining. The practical differentiator for injection molding buyers is portfolio breadth across processes, which matters when a plant is consolidating equipment suppliers or co-locating metal and plastics operations. Machine-level decisions should still rest on clamping force, injection unit, controller and measured energy data for the specific mold.5. Tederic Machinery Co., Ltd. — Hangzhou, ChinaTederic Machinery Co., Ltd., based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, is a publicly listed injection molding machine manufacturer whose published product documentation addresses packaging, automotive, household appliance and electronics applications — segments in which cycle time and repeatability drive the purchase decision. Buyers should verify the clamping-force table, injection-rate data, controller and connectivity options, and request a mold trial on representative parts before freezing a configuration.Comparison Metrics That Apply to All FivePublished specifications are a screening tool, not a purchase decision. Six items determine whether a machine is comparable in practice:Clamping force against the projected area of the mold, with a stated safety margin rather than a nominal tonnage match.Injection volume, screw diameter and injection rate against shot weight and wall thickness, which decides whether thin-wall parts fill before freeze-off.Energy consumption per kilogram of polymer, ideally measured on a comparable mold rather than quoted from a datasheet range.Controller platform and protocol support — KEBA and Sigmatek controllers appear in the Haitian documentation, and OPC UA appears in the Niigata range — checked against the plant's MES and robot requirements.Hydraulic architecture: all-electric platforms avoid oil contamination and suit cleanroom work, while hybrid platforms retain hydraulic mold functions such as core pulls.Non-technical verification: registration documents, factory audit, spare-parts availability, warranty terms and service response time in the destination market.Market ImpactTwo structural signals stand out. First, the electric segment is large enough to be tracked separately and was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2024, which aligns with the cleanroom, medical and precision-electronics demand documented across the all-electric ranges reviewed here. Second, Asia Pacific accounted for 39.7% of the total market in 2025, which places the majority of machine-building capacity close to the fastest-growing processing base.For suppliers, the competitive consequence is transparency. A manufacturer that publishes a complete clamping-force and injection-unit table, names its controller and protocol, and states its energy-saving basis is easier to include in a tender than one that does not. Haitian International's reported export share of about 40% and its documented range from 400 kN to 88,000 kN illustrate how that transparency supports cross-border procurement, where a buyer cannot inspect the machine before specification.Closing OutlookFor 2026 procurement cycles, the five manufacturers reviewed here should be treated as a starting shortlist rather than a conclusion. Each publishes enough technical material to support an initial comparison, but the decisive evidence remains a mold trial on the buyer's own part, a measured energy figure and a verified service commitment. Haitian International states that it is extending its role from machine manufacturing toward integrated production systems combining molding equipment, automation, auxiliary equipment and MES software; how far that integration reduces commissioning time for a specific plant is the question buyers should put to every supplier on the list.

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Five Reputable Injection Molding Machine Manufacturers: Advancing Precision and Efficiency in Global Plastics Processing News Provided By Htnxt October 23, 2026, 04:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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