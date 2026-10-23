Integrity ISR Debrief LIVE Podcast Explores The Ongoing Evolution Of Cyber Threats And The Future Of National Security

Major General, USAF (Ret) Matteo Martemucci, Founder & CEO, The Mucci Group

The fifth episode explores evolving cyber access, critical infrastructure weaknesses, multi-domain warfare, offensive cyber skills, and artificial intelligence.

- Maj. Gen., USAF (Ret) Matteo Martemucci, Founder & CEO of The Mucci Group

WILLIAMSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As national security leaders face fast-changing threats like artificial intelligence, autonomous drones, and space operations, one key question stands out: Are we overlooking cyber as the link between these challenges?

The next episode of The ISR Debrief podcast, called The Ongoing Evolution of Cyber Threats, looks at how the cyber threat landscape is changing and whether today's defenses are ready for future conflicts. This will be a live broadcast, allowing guests to submit questions to our experts.

To register: The Live episode is free and open to the public.

Wesley Rose and Chad Hartman, Senior Vice President for Global Solutions at Integrity ISR, will host the episode along with special guests Major General, USAF (Ret) Matteo G. Martemucci, Founder & CEO of The Mucci Group, LLC, and former Director of Intelligence for U.S. Cyber Command Strategic Consultation of Consequence, and Colonel, USAF (Ret) Nishawn Smagh, GreyNoise Intelligence executive and former Director of Intelligence for U.S. Cyber National Mission Force. Together, they will discuss the growing connections between cybersecurity, intelligence, military operations, and national resilience.

Instead of seeing cyber as a separate domain, the discussion will highlight how cyber plays a central role in the execution of multi-domain operations across the air, land, maritime, and space environments.

When asked about the need for a more holistic approach to cybersecurity, Martemucci stated, "Cybersecurity is National Security, and good cybersecurity requires a whole-of-nation - and, in fact, a whole-of-society - approach.

Smagh also acknowledges the urgency.“We need to make a transition now as a cyber community;, instead of asking if we're under attack, we should be asking, 'What is the adversary preparing to do?”

For more expert information and details, join the IRS Debrief on Nov 5, 2026 at 11:00 am

Five Key Questions Shaping Today's Cyber Threats

1. Is the adversary already inside?

As threats become more advanced, cyber defense may need to focus less on stopping every break-in and more on finding, containing, and stopping attackers who are already inside important systems.

2. How resilient is America's cyber infrastructure?

Even with major investments in cybersecurity, government and private organizations still rely on complicated networks of contractors, cloud services, telecom providers, software vendors, and industrial systems. The episode will look at where defenses are stronger and where big risks still exist.

3. Is cyber defense keeping pace with multi-domain warfare?

Today's military conflicts often involve working together across different areas. The episode will discuss what happens when cyberattacks are combined with electronic warfare, jamming, drones, and precision weapons across all domains.

4. Does offensive cyber have a capacity problem?

The conversation will cover the idea of a cyber 'magazine depth,' when it comes to offensive capabilities, asking if high-value cyber accesses and effects should be managed the same as low-density/high-demand weapons during long military conflicts.

5. How fundamentally is artificial intelligence changing cyber operations?

AI speeds up attacks and allows for operations on a much larger scale, raising important questions about the future of cyber offense, defense, and national security.

At the end of the episode, guests will share which cyber threat they think is not getting enough attention.

About the Participants

Wesley Rose - Podcast Host

Wesley Rose co-hosts The ISR Debrief podcast, coordinating talks with national security and intelligence experts about new challenges and changing threats.

Chad Hartman, Senior Vice President for Global Solutions, Integrity ISR

Hartman co-hosts the podcast and is a retired U.S. Air Force intelligence Colonel, Commander, and former Director of the USAF's Strategic Studies Group. He possesses 30 years of experience in leading combat intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, targeting, and special operations across the world.

Matteo G. Martemucci, Major General, USAF (Ret), Founder & CEO of The Mucci Group, LLC, and former Director of Intelligence for U.S. Cyber Command Strategic Consultation of Consequence

Martemucci has more than 30 years of global leadership in cybersecurity, intelligence, and national security. He is a leader in enterprise transformation, cyber modernization, and emerging technologies, including AI, data analytics, and signals intelligence. Martemucci has directed complex operations involving more than 16,000 personnel.

A trusted advisor to Cabinet-level officials, the Intelligence Community, and allied partners, Martemucci shaped cyber, intelligence, and electronic warfare strategy to strengthen national security, advance operational capabilities, and inform mission-critical decisions.

Nishawn Smagh, Colonel, USAF (Ret) GreyNoise Intelligence executive and former Director of Intelligence for the U.S. Cyber National Mission Force.

Nishawn Smagh is a senior executive at GreyNoise Intelligence and a retired U.S. Air Force intelligence officer with 25 years of leadership in cybersecurity, intelligence, and national security. A leader in cyber operations and global threat intelligence, he previously served as Director of Intelligence for the Cyber National Mission Force at U.S. Cyber Command, overseeing intelligence operations for a 2,000-member joint command.

A decorated military leader and trusted national security advisor, Smagh has commanded intelligence operations across multiple global theaters, including the Middle East and Indo-Pacific. At GreyNoise, he applies his extensive defense and intelligence experience to advance cyber threat intelligence, anticipate emerging threats, and strengthen organizational resilience.

The live panel discussion will focus on how the evolving cyber threat landscape is reshaping national security, military operations, and the resilience of critical infrastructure.

The ISR Debrief Episode #5 Information

Podcast: The ISR Debrief – Live Panel Discussion

Episode: The Ongoing Evolution of Cyber Threats

Release / Broadcast Date: November 5, 2026

Time: 11:00am (EST)

Access:

About 'The ISR Debrief' Podcast

The ISR Debrief podcast brings together experts in the intelligence, defense, space, cyber, and national security fields to talk about changes affecting current and future operations. The podcast covers new threats, lessons learned, technologies, and challenges facing today's national security community.

About Integrity ISR

The sponsor of The ISR Debrief, Integrity ISR offers solutions in intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, space, targeting, electronic warfare, cyber, education, training, and national security. The company uses its experience and training skills to help government, military, academic, and industry professionals work in complex and changing missions.

Rhonda Sheya

Integrity ISR, LLC

+1 720-594-8062

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