Erika Eleniak Takes A Trip Down Memory Lane, Recalls Her 'Desperate Housewives' Stint

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actress Erika Eleniak, best known for her role in 'Baywatch', took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as she recalled her appearance as Barbara Fine in Season 7 of the hit television series 'Desperate Housewives' in 2010.

She shared a throwback from the iconic Wisteria Lane set on Instagram. The actress reminisced about the experience of working at Universal Studios Hollywood, highlighting the distinct magic of television sets, from the beaches of 'Baywatch' to the secrets and drama of Wisteria Lane.

“A little throwback to Wisteria Lane. In 2010, I stepped into the world of Desperate Housewives as Barbara Fine in Season 7, Episode 7,“A Humiliating Business.”

"Filmed at Universal Studios Hollywood, it was a great day on one of television's most iconic sets, surrounded by an incredible cast and crew. From the beaches of Baywatch to the secrets, glamour and drama of Wisteria Lane, every set has its own magic for sure!,” Eleniak wrote as the caption.

Eleniak guest-starred as Barbara Fine in the Desperate Housewives episode "A Humiliating Business" in 2010.

Desperate Housewives aired for eight seasons from October 3, 2004, until May 13, 2012, for a total of 180 episodes. Set on Wisteria Lane, a street in the fictional town of Fairview in the fictional Eagle State, Desperate Housewives follows the lives of a group of women as seen through the eyes of their friend and neighbor who takes her own life in the pilot episode.

The series covers fifteen years of the women's lives, which includes a five-year timeline jump in the series' narrative. The women work through domestic struggles and family life, while being faced with the secrets, crimes, and mysteries hidden behind the doors of their superficially perfect suburban neighborhood.

The actress is known for her role as Shauni McClain in Baywatch. Her film debut was in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982. She also starred in the films The Blob, Under Siege, and The Beverly Hillbillies. She was also Playmate of the Month for July 1989.