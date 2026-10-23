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Solemn Shodashi Puja Held For Late Swami Swarupananda In Odisha

Solemn Shodashi Puja Held For Late Swami Swarupananda In Odisha


Date: 2026-10-23 12:45:34

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Shodashi Puja Observed in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 23 (ANI): The Shodashi Puja (memorial ritual) for late Swami Swarupananda Saraswati, Director of Satyananda Yoga Vidyalaya, was solemnly observed on Thursday at the yoga institution's premises, where his samadhi sthal is located. Swami Swarupananda Saraswati passed away on October 5.

Tributes to Swami Swarupananda

Paramhansa Swami Niranjanananda Saraswati from Bihar Yoga Vidyalaya, Munger, along with numerous disciples and prominent sadhu-saints from across Odisha, participated in the rituals to pay their respects. Paying glowing tributes at the samadhi sthal, International Yoga Guru Niranjanananda recalled Swami Swarupananda's lifelong dedication.

Legacy of Yoga Propagation

He noted that Swami Swarupananda devoted 54 years of his life to establishing yoga vidyalayas and propagating the teachings of yoga across Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, Bargarh, and Balangir in Odisha. Several dignitaries attended the prayer meet and offered floral tributes at the samadhi sthal, including Sudatta Pattnayak (Head of Yoga Vidyalaya), former MP and MLA Soumya Ranjan Pattnayak, MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, and other eminent citizens of the city. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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