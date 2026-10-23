RKLB Stock Edges Up Overnight As Spacex Passes On 3 Military Missions Rocket Lab Speeds Up Testing



Neutron could benefit from the shortage, but manufacturing defects have delayed its debut until 2027, with no firm launch date.

Rocket Lab's new testing facility will double capacity and cut stack-test time to under a day, supporting a backlog exceeding 100 launches. Electron is preparing another attempt at its 98th mission, carrying three HawkEye 360 satellites.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) shares rose 0.5% overnight after SpaceX reportedly passed on three military satellite launches, highlighting a shortage of alternatives just as Rocket Lab outlined faster testing plans and prepared a retry of its Electron launch.

RKLB stock fell 5% to $51.22 on Thursday but is still up about 1% for the week, on track to snap a three-week losing streak.

Space Force Faces Launch Squeeze

The three missions drew no competing bids after SpaceX declined to offer launch services, Politico reported, highlighting the Pentagon's limited alternatives as the company prepares to shift from Falcon 9 toward Starship.

Two missions apparently involved the Space Development Agency's communications and missile-tracking constellation. Details of the third mission and its intended launch dates were unclear. The report says SpaceX handled 85% of U.S. launches in 2025. Its rivals face setbacks: United Launch Alliance's Vulcan was grounded following booster problems, while a May launchpad explosion sidelined Blue Origin's New Glenn.

Starship also presents compatibility challenges for many military satellites, complicating the transition from Falcon 9. Eric Zarybnisky, the Space Force's acting portfolio acquisition executive for space access, played down concerns.“I wouldn't say there [are] missions I'm worried about being able to fly; I would say we're working through the right way to support those customers,” he told Politico.

A former Space Force official, however, said:“Everybody's having problems, so the Space Force is freaking out a little bit about launch.”

Pentagon Risks Missing Out On Launch Slots

The Pentagon also faces a timing problem in securing replacement launch capacity. Commercial operators can book rockets still in development, while new providers must reportedly show a successful flight before bidding for military launches. This could leave the Space Force seeking capacity that commercial customers have already snapped up.

“The Space Force needs to be allowed to reserve multiple launches at a time, much further out into the 2030s, for vehicles that have yet to fly,” a person familiar with the issue told Politico.“Yes, it's taking on more risk... [but] if it waits for new rockets to prove themselves, it may find they're already sold out.”

The urgency is compounded by uncertainty over Falcon 9's retirement. Musk has tied its phaseout to Starship reliably flying several times a week, while government missions could keep Falcon operating into the early 2030s. The Space Force has disclosed no firm date for its final Falcon mission.

Rocket Lab Eyes Launch Gap, Expands Testing

The launch shortage could open the door for Neutron, Rocket Lab's reusable medium-lift rocket, with ARK analyst Daniel Maguire seeing an“enormous opportunity” for Rocket Lab and Stoke Space if their vehicles deliver.“They are all in dire need of getting access to launch,” Maguire said of satellite operators.

Neutron's capacity is 13,000 kilograms, versus 17,000 kilograms for a partially reusable Falcon 9. Manufacturing defects, however, have delayed its debut until 2027, with no firmer launch target.

Rocket Lab is preparing its Stage 2 tank assembly for shipment to Wallops Island for fluid-system testing and engine installation. It is also replacing a Stage 1 forward dome after finding voids in thicker carbon-composite sections introduced following an earlier tank failure.

“They don't necessarily mean that the dome would fail in flight, but our practice is to proceed only when we believe the system has the appropriate margins. Possible success isn't our standard,” CEO Sir Peter Beck said last week. Replacement-dome production and inspection are expected before the first quarter of 2027, followed by first-stage assembly and pressure testing that quarter if work stays on track.

“In the meantime I'd rather show you real-time progress than give you a date that I might have to walk back,” Beck said. Alongside Neutron's development, Rocket Lab is building a static-fire stack-test facility for Electron and HASTE to support more than 100 launches in backlog and higher launch cadence in 2027.

“Demand for Electron and HASTE missions continues to grow, and our manifest has never been busier,” the company said on X.

The facility will double testing capacity and cut stack-test time from two to three days to less than a day. These tests check an assembled stage's engines, plumbing and avionics together. An all-weather design and stainless-steel, water-cooled exhaust ramp are intended to make repeated testing faster and more predictable.

Rocket Lab Resets For Electron's 98th Flight

Meanwhile, Electron has returned to Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand for its 98th mission,“We're Not Hawking Around,” after a Wednesday scrub prompted by out-of-family telemetry during vertical pad operations.

The next window opens on Friday at 3 a.m. Eastern time. The flight will deploy three HAWK satellites into a 520-kilometer orbit on Electron's third dedicated mission for HawkEye 360 under a multi-launch agreement, expanding its radio-frequency sensing network for maritime tracking, radar monitoring and government intelligence.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About RKLB?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RKLB slipped to 'bearish' from 'bullish' levels a week ago amid a 12% rise in 24-hour message volumes.

RKLB sentiment and message volume as of October 23 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“$RKLB cheap shares to be had. 3 months we get the should have bought at $51”

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Another user said,“[Rocket Lab] Will slowly bleed until summer when news regarding Neutron comes out. Then only after a SUCCESSFUL (important) launch in Q4 2027 will it begin to recover”

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RKLB stock has declined 27% year-to-date.

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