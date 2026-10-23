President Murmu's Bastar Visit: CM Sai Praises Historic Occasion

President Murmu's Visit to Bastar

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday welcomed President Droupadi Murmu's participation in the Muria Darbar during Bastar Dussehra, describing it as a historic occasion, while accusing the Congress of using the tribal community as a "vote bank" and asserting that Naxalism had been eradicated from the Bastar region. Sai said the President's participation in the traditional gathering was a significant moment for the state, as Bastar celebrates the world's longest Dussehra festival, spanning 75 days.

"Today is a historic day for Chhattisgarh. In Bastar, the world's longest Dussehra festival-spanning 75 days-is celebrated, which includes the 'Muria Darbar.' It is perhaps the first time that the President of India is participating in the Muria Darbar; we extend a very warm welcome to her. The President will also address a public meeting at the Lal Bagh grounds," the Chief Minister said.

Political Criticism and Tribal Development

Targeting the Congress over its record on tribal welfare, Sai alleged that the party had treated the tribal community as a vote bank for decades and questioned its contribution to their development. "The Congress party has consistently used the tribal community merely as a 'vote bank.' Today, the tribal community has turned away from the Congress. We have succeeded in eradicating Naxalism from the Bastar region," he said.

Sai credited the BJP-led Centre and state governments for initiatives aimed at tribal development, referring to the dedicated Ministry of Tribal Affairs at the Centre and the creation of various authorities in Chhattisgarh to promote the welfare of tribal communities. "Thanks to the 'double-engine' government, a dedicated Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been established by the Government of India to foster the development of tribal communities. In our state, too, we are driving the development of the tribal community through the creation of various dedicated authorities," he said.

Questioning the Congress's record, the Chief Minister added, "The Congress, having ruled the country and the state for 55–60 years, should explain: what exactly did they do for the tribal community?"

Government Perspectives on Regional Stability

Chhattisgarh Cabinet Minister O.P. Choudhary also welcomed President Murmu's visit, describing it as a matter of pride for Bastar and the state. He said the presence of the President, who belongs to the tribal community and holds the country's highest constitutional office, reflected the importance attached to the region. "For Bastar, the love of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP governments, and constitutional institutions in this era is unprecedented," Choudhary said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Bastar numerous times.

"Similarly, our Honourable President also continuously maintains her affection for Bastar, and Naxalism has also been eradicated from Bastar so that new chapters of prosperity can be written in Bastar. And our Honourable Madam is a woman from the tribal community who holds the highest constitutional office of the country, and the coming of such a personality to Bastar is a matter of great joy for all of us," he said.

During his remarks, the minister also targeted the Congress, Rahul Gandhi and George Soros, alleging that forces seeking to create instability in India were acting as the Congress's "B-team". He referred to the Prime Minister's criticism of alleged foreign interference and said people understood the circumstances surrounding India's progress. (ANI)

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