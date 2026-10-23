Rajeev Chandrasekhar Questions Kerala CM Over Raihan Vadra Exhibit

Keralam BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday questioned Chief Minister VD Satheesan's offer to host Raihan Vadra's photography exhibition in the state, asking whether democracy and rights mattered only for political dynasties while young people in Keralam faced police action during protests.

In a post on X, Chandrasekhar said he had no objection to Satheesan inviting the exhibition by Raihan Vadra, son of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to Keralam, but questioned what he described as preferential treatment for the young artist.

Criticism of Preferential Treatment

"I hv no problms with CM@vdsatheesaninviting any exhibition to Keralam even Wayanad MPs son. But what is wrong is this - The preferential treatment to this youngster - even as other real Malayalee youth are teargassed, gas grenaded, violently assaulted by Police at CMs instructions when they peacefully protest," Chandrasekhar said.

He questioned whether the rights of Keralam's youth struggling with unemployment and alleged political corruption were receiving similar attention. "What about their rights? What about the rights of Keralam's youth struggling with joblessness and political corruption?" he asked.

Broader Political Allegations

The BJP leader also raised the issue of an underage Muslim girl allegedly being forced into marriage in violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, questioning the government's response to such concerns.

Targeting the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Satheesan, Chandrasekhar questioned whether democratic rights and freedom of expression were being applied equally. "So the question to Congress in general, @RahulGandhi and @vdsatheesanin particular - Do democracy and rights matter only when its the Dynast n family and to no one else?" he said.

Chandrasekhar further alleged that Rahul Gandhi's politics was built on dishonesty, corruption and anarchy, stating,“This is what is so egregious about @RahulGandhi' s politics. This is why I say that he is a fraud and his entire politics is built on dishonesty, lies, corruption, anarchy and fraud.”

Background of the Exhibition Controversy

The remarks came after Satheesan expressed support for hosting Raihan Vadra's photography exhibition,“No Idea Is Final”, in Keralam following a dispute over the display of photographs at Bikaner House in New Delhi.

"Kerala would be happy and proud to host Raihan Vadra's No Idea Is Final exhibition in its entirety. No exclusions, no exceptions," Satheesan said in a post on X.

The controversy erupted after Raihan alleged that Bikaner House management had asked him to remove several photographs depicting student protests and other demonstrations shortly before the exhibition's scheduled opening. He also claimed that two photographs of the Indian national flag were among those targeted. The Bikaner House Management Society maintained that certain photographs were inconsistent with its venue policy and that their removal had been requested.

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