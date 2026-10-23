MENAFN - GetNews)The Belmont, California cats-only facility brings 3,400 square feet of feline-focused care, 8 themed playrooms, and a Best of San Mateo Area award to one of the Peninsula's busiest boarding seasons.

The Cats' Inn, a cats-only boarding, grooming, and in-home sitting facility at 880 Old County Rd, Belmont, California, is entering the fall 2026 travel season as a recognized Best of San Mateo Area award winner for Best Place to Board Pets. With Q4 travel planning already underway across the Peninsula, the facility is positioned as the Bay Area's dedicated feline care option for cat owners who want something more specific than a general pet boarding arrangement.

The timing matters. Fourth-quarter travel is when most cat owners discover whether they made a reservation early enough. It's also when the question of where to leave a cat tends to become urgent rather than leisurely.

What Sets a Cats-Only Facility Apart The practical case for a cats-only environment isn't hard to make. Cats that share a building with dogs, even when physically separated, can still detect the sounds, scents, and activity of another species. That kind of background stress doesn't announce itself dramatically. It accumulates quietly, and it can affect a cat's appetite, sleep, grooming behavior, and general comfort throughout a stay.

The Cats' Inn was designed to eliminate that variable entirely. The 3,400-square-foot facility in Belmont houses only cats. Its 8 themed playrooms offer vertical space, environmental variety, and room to retreat, which is how cats naturally regulate their comfort when they're in an unfamiliar setting. The facility provides climate-controlled accommodations, controlled airflow, and daily monitoring calibrated to each cat's individual temperament rather than a standardized routine applied uniformly across every guest in the building.

Before any stay begins, owners walk through a detailed intake covering their cat's health history, diet, daily routine, medications, and vaccination status, including FVRCP and any other required immunizations. That information doesn't just satisfy an administrative requirement. It shapes how the team handles that specific cat throughout the entire stay.

Boarding, Grooming, and In-Home Sitting Under One Roof The Cats' Inn offers more than 30 services and care options across three main categories: boarding, grooming, and in-home sitting. Boarding accommodations are available for single cats and for households with two or three cats together, which allows bonded cats to stay as a unit rather than be separated during a trip. That's a small operational detail with real emotional weight for multi-cat households and the cats themselves.

Grooming at The Cats' Inn covers a range of feline-specific services. Cats have different skin sensitivity and coat structure than dogs, and the grooming approach here reflects that. Services available include spa packages, bubble baths, haircuts, and nail care, handled by staff who work exclusively with cats.

In-home sitting serves a different kind of need. Some cats have established home routines, medical conditions, or temperaments that make boarding genuinely disruptive rather than just temporarily inconvenient. For those cats, an in-home visit allows them to stay in their own environment while still receiving regular care, feeding, and observation. It's not a fallback option. It's the right fit for a specific group of cats, and The Cats' Inn offers it alongside facility-based boarding rather than treating one as superior to the other.

A Best of San Mateo Area Winner, Backed by Hundreds of Reviews Recognition from the Best of San Mateo Area awards program isn't a participation ribbon. It reflects how the local community has actually evaluated the facility against its alternatives. Combined with hundreds of positive customer reviews across The Cats' Inn's service categories, that recognition gives first-time visitors a substantive starting point when they're comparing their options.

Cat owners on the Peninsula and throughout the Bay Area, including San Mateo, Palo Alto, San Jose, and surrounding communities within a 50-mile radius of Belmont, have access to a facility that was built around feline care from the beginning rather than adapted from a general-purpose pet boarding model. That distinction shows up in the details: the layout, the intake process, the staff's handling approach, and the absence of any other species in the building.

Q4 fills quickly. Cat owners planning travel through the end of 2026 are encouraged to contact The Cats' Inn now to confirm availability.

About The Cats' Inn

The Cats' Inn is a cats-only boarding, grooming, and in-home sitting facility located at 880 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA 94002. The 3,400-square-foot facility features 8 themed playrooms, more than 30 service and care options, and a feline-first approach built around individualized care, behavioral awareness, and attentive daily monitoring. A Best of San Mateo Area award winner for Best Place to Board Pets, The Cats' Inn serves cat owners throughout the San Francisco Bay Area within a 50-mile radius of Belmont.

To learn more or reserve a stay, visit .