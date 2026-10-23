Asia Sports Index Details Match Favorites And Multi-Sport Navigation

MENAFN - GetNews)Asia Sports IndexDate filters, sport categories, and saved-match navigation organize schedules and results for Chinese-speaking fans.

LAS VEGAS, NV - October 22, 2026 - Asia Sports Index presents a sports information interface that brings date-based match browsing, sport selection, and a dedicated favorites area together for Chinese-speaking audiences. Available through its website, the platform organizes access to schedules, match status, and results across football, basketball, ice hockey, and baseball, with navigation designed for both desktop and mobile screens.

The service's public interface gives users several ways to narrow their view of match information rather than treating every fixture as part of a single undifferentiated feed. Date controls, sport categories, and status-based views provide separate navigation choices, allowing a visitor to begin with a particular day, a type of sport, or a stage of competition.

Match Navigation at a Glance



Date navigation with previous-day, next-day, and return-to-today controls.

Four sport categories: football, basketball, ice hockey, and baseball.

Status views for all matches, live play, results, and schedules. A dedicated favorites area for matches selected by the visitor.

The date navigation displays the selected day and includes controls for moving backward or forward through the calendar. A return-to-today option provides a route back to the current date after browsing another day, placing upcoming fixtures and completed matches within the same general navigation framework without requiring a separate destination for each period.

The sport selector distinguishes football, basketball, ice hockey, and baseball, while the interface also provides a search field and a league area. These elements organize the entry points for visitors who follow different competitions, keeping sport and league navigation alongside the main match display rather than separating each category into an unrelated service.

Match status supplies another layer of organization, with views labeled for all matches, live play, results, and schedules. The site's explanation distinguishes the information intended for each stage: a start time before a match begins, a score during play, and a completed status after the event has finished.

The favorites area adds a personal selection point to that broader browsing structure. The platform describes the ability to save matches of interest, giving that selection a dedicated place in the navigation alongside the main scores view instead of limiting visitors to browsing the full schedule every time.

Designed for Chinese-Speaking Sports Fans

Those navigation elements serve different purposes within the same interface: date and sport choices establish the scope of browsing, status views distinguish stages of play, and favorites identify matches selected by the visitor. Together, they describe an approach to organizing match information around the event and the audience's interests rather than around a single sport alone.

Chinese-language labels are part of the platform's stated focus, extending to match status, date selection, and competition categories. The website also describes a responsive layout for different screen sizes, addressing access from desktop and mobile browsers without presenting a separate application download as a requirement for viewing the service.

Event Information and Availability

The platform's public notice states that event information comes from public data sources and may be delayed. It directs visitors to information published by event organizers as the reference, a distinction that separates a consolidated viewing interface from the official source responsible for an event's schedule or result.

The platform was introduced in a September 22, 2026, announcement carried by News Radio KOTA. That release described a centralized destination for following multiple sports, while the website's current interface sets out the navigation controls available for browsing that information.

Further information about the interface is available through Asia Sports Index, where date-based views, sport navigation, status categories, and the favorites area form the public match-tracking layout. The platform's focus remains the presentation of sports schedules and results for Chinese-speaking fans across the four sports identified on its website.

Sports fans can visit the new platform at

About Asia Sports Index

Asia Sports Index is a sports schedule and scores portal built for Chinese-speaking sports fans. The platform consolidates match information across football, basketball, ice hockey, and baseball into a single, easy-to-browse interface, helping users track fixtures, live match status, and results across leagues and sports.