New Website Gives Silver Buyers A Free, Independent Source For The Live Price Per Ounce

MENAFN - GetNews) Silver Per Ounce launches an independent, no-signup reference site offering real-time spot pricing, a melt-value calculator, and plain-language buying guides - with no sales pitch attached

Miami, FL - October 22, 2026 - A new website, Silver Per Ounce, has launched to give silver buyers and sellers a free, independent place to check the current price per ounce and understand what moves it. The site reports live spot pricing in U.S. dollars, converts it across common units, and explains the difference between the spot price and what a buyer actually pays at retail - all without a login, a paywall, or a sales pitch.

The site is built around a simple idea: people checking the price of silver shouldn't have to hand over an email address or wade through a dealer's marketing to get a straight number. Silver Per Ounce does not sell silver and is not a dealer. Its tagline - "Independent · Free · No Signup" - reflects how the site is positioned against price pages run by sellers.

"Most places that show you the silver price want something from you - your email, your phone number, or a sale," said [Spokesperson Name, Title] of Silver Per Ounce. "We wanted the opposite: load the page, see the real-time number, understand what it means, and leave. No account, no catch."

The site reports the current price per troy ounce, per gram, and per kilo, updated from live market data, alongside tools that include a melt-value calculator for scrap and coins, unit-conversion pages, and the gold-to-silver ratio. A price-history section covers the metal's all-time high and recent range, and a forecast page aggregates published analyst price targets rather than offering predictions of its own.

For readers who are new to buying, plain-language guides walk through how spot pricing compares to retail premiums, what to know about products like the American Silver Eagle, and where silver is commonly bought. Spot pricing is drawn from a live market data feed, with historical figures based on COMEX silver futures.

Silver Per Ounce is free to use and available to anyone online. The site is reader-supported and discloses on every page any compensation it may receive when visitors request information from companies it references.

About Silver Per Ounce

Silver Per Ounce is an independent, free online reference for the current price of silver. The site provides real-time spot pricing, unit conversions, a melt-value calculator, price history, and educational buying guides for consumers and investors. It does not sell silver or operate as a dealer. Learn more at currentsilverpriceperounce.