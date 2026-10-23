Global Wine And Spirits Industry Leaders Gather At 2026 Chishui River Forum To Explore Value Reconfiguration Amid Structural Change

MENAFN - GetNews) Can Regional Advantages Become an Excuse for Complacency? How Are Chinese and International Producers Responding to Evolving Consumer Preferences?

ZUNYI, China - October 23, 2026 - At the 2026 Chishui River Forum on Oct. 17, jointly initiated by the Brand Work Office of Xinhua News Agency, China Economic Information Service (CEIS) and China Moutai, representatives of the global wine and spirits industry, alongside experts and scholars from China, Peru, France, Italy and other countries, gathered to discuss“Value Reconfiguration and Order Restructuring in the Global Wine and Spirits Industry in an Era of Structural Change,” seeking common ground on the industry's future through dialogue and exchange.

Johnny Schuler, president of the Peruvian Pisco Academy and co-founder and master distiller of Pisco Portón, said Pisco has a tradition spanning more than 400 years, with tradition forming the essence of the product and quality remaining its most important attribute. He also noted that alcohol consumption has been declining gradually in some markets, requiring considerable effort and the development of new concepts to sustain product quality and appeal.

Olivier Bouché, president of the French National Association of Wine and Spirits Experts, stressed that natural endowments provide a foundation for the industry but should never become a reason for stagnation. Products must continue to innovate and evolve, he said. Drawing on his experience in international markets, Bouché noted that wine consumption trends vary from one market to another, underscoring the need for wine and spirits producers to continually develop new concepts and adapt to changing consumer preferences.

Discussing exchanges between Chinese and international cultures, Schuler noted that people of Chinese descent account for around 15 percent of Peru's population and that Chinese cuisine has had a significant influence on Peruvian food culture.“This is my second visit to Moutai. I drink Moutai, and I like Moutai,” he said.

Bouché, meanwhile, shared his perspectives on food and wine pairing, arguing that cross-cultural exchanges in drinking traditions ultimately need to be reflected in real-life consumption settings and everyday experiences.

As consumer demographics shift and consumption habits evolve, how the industry can respond to emerging market demands became a central topic of discussion.

Wang Junlin, chairman of Sichuan Langjiu Group, said distilleries must remain true to their original purpose. The value of liquor, he argued, lies in its taste and the enjoyment it brings after drinking. While younger consumers may approach baijiu, China's traditional distilled spirit, differently from previous generations, human nature itself remains unchanged. The key is for businesses to understand the lifestyles of different generations and find new ways to connect with younger consumers.

Wang said Langjiu has sought to incorporate lifestyle experiences popular with younger people into its Langjiu Manor, creating new ways for them to engage with the brand and its products.

Jia Yunfeng, an expert with UN Tourism, introduced the concept of“emotional value,” arguing that the challenge is not to win over young people, but to understand them.“Winning over young people is a false proposition. Young people have always been there; it is we who have failed to understand them,” he said.

Citing a French winery that produces wines associated with weddings and divorces, Jia argued that the emotional value of wine far exceeds its cultural, social and financial value.“The future breakthrough for the wine and spirits industry will certainly not lie in the beverage itself. The core cultural element of wine tourism integration is content, while tourism provides the setting,” he said.

Emanuele Zolino, mayor of Aquileia, Italy, also shared his perspectives on the industry from the standpoint of cities and everyday life.

The 2026 Chishui River Forum, themed“Interweaving Harmony Advancing with the Times,” was jointly initiated by the Brand Work Office of Xinhua News Agency, China Economic Information Service and China Moutai.

About CEIS

China Economic Information Service (CEIS) is a professional provider of economic information and services directly under China's state news agency Xinhua, and a pilot organization for the development of national-level think tanks. After more than 30 years of development, CEIS has become one of the providers of the most comprehensive and trusted economic information products and services in China.