MENAFN - GetNews) Ningbo City,Zhejiang province,China-October 22, 2026

Ningbo Zhongli Bolt Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer and supplier of high-strength metric fasteners based in Ningbo, China. With decades of production experience, the factory focuses on high-precision standard bolts and customized non-standard fasteners for machinery, steel structure, automotive, petrochemical, and engineering construction industries.

Main Products

Zhongli Bolt specializes in 8.8, 10.9, 12.9 high strength hex bolts and alloy fasteners including B7 threaded rods and studs.

Our core product range covers:

. Standard hex head bolts compliant with DIN931, DIN933, GB5782, GB5783, ISO4014, ISO4017

. High-strength structural bolts for steel structure projects

. Automotive wheel studs / knurled hub bolts for Hyundai and Kia vehicles

. B7 full threaded studs and high-temperature fasteners

. Matching hex nuts, flat washers, and customized special-shaped fasteners

We support complete surface treatments: black finish, electro galvanized, hot dip galvanized, Dacromet, and Geomet coating to meet different anti-rust and corrosion-resistant requirements for indoor, outdoor, high-temperature, and marine working environments.

Core Advantages (Google E-E-A-T Optimized)

1. Stable In-house Production & Strict Quality Control

We own full production lines including multi-station cold heading machines, hot forging equipment, and independent heat treatment workshops. All high-strength bolts are quenched and tempered in-house to ensure stable mechanical performance.

Every batch of products undergoes tensile testing, yield strength testing, hardness testing, and salt spray testing. Complete test reports and quality documents are available for global clients.

2. Complete Standard Grades & Customization Service

We supply full grades from 8.8, 10.9, 12.9 carbon steel bolts to alloy B7 fasteners. Size ranges cover M8 to M48 with flexible length options.

In addition to standard fasteners, we provide OEM & ODM non-standard bolt customization according to customer drawings and samples, especially custom wheel studs, knurled bolts, and special structural fasteners.

3. Sufficient Stock & Fast Delivery

A large inventory of regular 10.9 and 12.9 hex bolts is always in stock. Short lead time is guaranteed for spot orders, helping clients reduce procurement cycles and project delays.

4. Professional Export Experience

Our fasteners have been exported to Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and other international markets for many years. We are familiar with international fastener standards, export inspection procedures, and diverse surface treatment requirements for overseas projects.

5. One-stop Fastener Solution

We provide matched bolts, nuts, and washers in one package, simplifying customers' purchasing process and reducing sourcing costs for mechanical assembly and structural engineering projects.

About US

Ningbo Zhongli Bolts Manufacturing Co., Ltd. founded in 2003, is a professional manufacturer of high-strength fasteners in different specifications for various models, which is covering an area of about 10,000 square meters, registered capital of 1500,000 RMB, with the total annual productivity of 8,000 tons per year. The company has set up several sales branches in different provinces in China. Meanwhile, the company's products are exported to Europe, USA, Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and other regions.