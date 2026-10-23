Advanced combustion technologies for thermal power plants are becoming increasingly important as power generators seek to improve fuel efficiency, reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, and maintain stable boiler operation under changing load conditions. For coal-fired power plants, achieving these objectives requires coordinated approaches to ignition, combustion optimization, emissions management, and equipment retrofitting. LY Power, formally known as Yantai Longyuan Power Technology Co., Ltd., has developed a range of technologies addressing these operational challenges through decades of research, engineering, and industrial application.

Improving Boiler Efficiency Through Advanced Combustion Technologies

Combustion performance directly affects fuel consumption, boiler stability, heat transfer, and emissions. Inefficient combustion can increase operating costs, contribute to unburned carbon losses, and create conditions associated with slagging and coking. These challenges become more complex when power units operate at partial loads or respond to fluctuating electricity demand.

LY Power focuses on combustion technologies designed to improve the relationship between fuel utilization, flame stability, and boiler operating conditions. Its technology portfolio includes plasma ignition and combustion stabilization, low-NOx combustion systems, boiler flexibility retrofits, and integrated energy conservation solutions.

Rather than treating combustion efficiency as an isolated parameter, these approaches address multiple operating factors. Ignition performance, air distribution, combustion temperature, fuel characteristics, and furnace conditions can all influence the overall performance of a thermal power unit. Coordinated optimization therefore provides a practical framework for improving operating efficiency while supporting emission control.

Plasma Ignition Technology Reduces Dependence on Fuel Oil

Fuel oil consumption during boiler startup, shutdown, and low-load operation represents an important cost consideration for coal-fired power plants. Conventional ignition systems rely on auxiliary fuel to establish and maintain combustion, creating additional requirements for fuel storage, delivery, and supporting equipment.

LY Power's Plasma Ignition and Combustion Stabilization (PICS) technology uses a plasma arc to ignite pulverized coal directly. By providing an effective ignition source at the initial stage of coal entering the burner, the system can reduce or eliminate the need for fuel oil during applicable operating conditions.

According to the company's published technical information, PICS entered commercial application in 2000. By April 2024, the technology had been applied in 1,042 projects, including projects in mainland China and overseas markets.

The company's fuel-oil-free power plant solution extends this approach by eliminating conventional fuel-oil facilities in appropriately configured pulverized-coal-fired units. Its application can reduce auxiliary fuel requirements and associated operating costs, although actual results depend on boiler configuration, operating conditions, and project-specific engineering assessments.

These technologies illustrate how improvements in ignition and combustion stabilization can contribute to more economical thermal power generation without requiring every efficiency improvement to originate from major boiler replacement.

Low-NOx Combustion Supports Emission Control

Nitrogen oxide emissions remain a significant consideration in coal-fired power generation. Their formation is influenced by combustion temperature, oxygen availability, fuel characteristics, and the distribution of air and fuel within the furnace.

LY Power's dual-scale low-NOx combustion technology combines multiple combustion-control approaches and optimizes combustion across spatial and process dimensions. According to the company's published product information, the technology can achieve a NOx reduction rate of up to 70%, while also addressing combustion stability, slagging, and boiler efficiency.

The company reports that this technology had been applied to more than 580 boilers by the end of 2023. These figures reflect the reported deployment of the technology, while the results of individual installations depend on baseline emissions, furnace design, fuel properties, and operating parameters.

For circulating fluidized bed (CFB) boilers, LY Power also provides low-NOx emission technology that combines combustion control within the furnace with selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR) outside the furnace. This integrated approach considers both combustion conditions and downstream denitrification requirements.

The broader engineering principle is that effective emissions management requires coordination between combustion optimization and pollution-control measures. Improving combustion conditions can support emission reduction, but performance must be evaluated against applicable environmental standards and the specific requirements of each installation.

Boiler Flexibility and Integrated Energy Conservation

Changing electricity demand places additional requirements on thermal power plants. Units may need to adjust output more frequently while maintaining stable combustion, acceptable emissions, and reliable equipment operation.

LY Power's boiler flexibility retrofit solutions integrate combustion-system modifications with full-load denitrification measures, automatic generation control coordination, and steam-temperature optimization. The objective is to support more flexible operation while maintaining combustion stability and controlling issues such as coking and slagging.

The company also provides comprehensive energy conservation technologies for coal-fired units. One example is air-cushion belt conveying technology, which supports coal transportation by replacing conventional rollers with an air cushion between the belt and the supporting plate. According to LY Power, this approach can reduce coal-conveying power consumption by 20%–30% and maintenance costs by 85%, with potential service-life improvements of two to three times compared with conventional systems.

These figures are company-reported performance claims and should be assessed in relation to the equipment configuration, operating environment, and maintenance practices of each project.

Beyond individual equipment, LY Power's intelligent thermal power plant solutions include intelligent air-distribution and combustion optimization, online monitoring of oxide scale on high-temperature heating surfaces, and other operational monitoring and control technologies. Such systems can help operators identify abnormal conditions earlier, improve operating visibility, and support maintenance planning.

Clean Energy Technologies Expand Decarbonization Options

Although combustion efficiency and NOx control remain important priorities, thermal power plants are also evaluating alternative fuels and lower-carbon operating strategies. Co-firing technologies provide one possible route to modifying fuel composition while making use of existing power-generation infrastructure.

LY Power's product portfolio includes ammonia co-firing technology for coal-fired boilers and biomass co-firing technology for coal-fired power plants.

The company reports that its ammonia co-firing technology achieved pilot-scale verification at a 35% ammonia blending ratio by heat input in a 40 MW coal-fired boiler. The reported results included carbon-emission reductions exceeding 35%, NOx emissions lower than under pure-coal-firing conditions, and an ammonia burnout rate of 99.99%.

These results represent the company's reported demonstration performance rather than a universal outcome for all boilers. Commercial implementation requires assessment of fuel supply, combustion characteristics, emissions, equipment compatibility, safety requirements, and operating economics.

Biomass co-firing provides another option for incorporating renewable fuels into thermal power generation. Its potential environmental and economic benefits depend on biomass availability, transportation requirements, fuel quality, and the characteristics of the existing combustion system.

Together, these technologies illustrate the range of engineering considerations involved in balancing conventional power-generation reliability with changing environmental objectives.

LY Power's Experience in Thermal Power Engineering

Established in 1998 and headquartered in Yantai, Shandong Province, China, LY Power is a state-owned high-tech enterprise under China Energy Investment Corporation. The company was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange's Growth Enterprise Market in August 2010 under stock code 300105.

Its business covers research and development, technical consulting, equipment manufacturing, installation, commissioning, and engineering services related to energy conservation and environmental protection in thermal power generation.

The company identifies plasma ignition and combustion stabilization and dual-scale low-NOx combustion among its technologies with independent intellectual property rights. Its published history also documents industrial applications of plasma ignition, fuel-oil-free power generation, and low-NOx combustion in domestic and international projects.

This combination of technology development and engineering implementation is relevant to power generators evaluating combustion upgrades. Retrofit decisions require more than selecting individual equipment: they also involve assessing existing boiler conditions, defining performance targets, coordinating control systems, and verifying results after installation.

Conclusion

Advanced combustion technologies remain an important part of improving thermal power plant efficiency and environmental performance. Plasma ignition can reduce dependence on auxiliary fuel oil, low-NOx combustion systems can support emission reduction, and boiler retrofits can improve operating flexibility. Intelligent monitoring and alternative-fuel co-firing technologies provide additional options for addressing equipment reliability and decarbonization objectives.

LY Power's portfolio spans these interconnected areas, reflecting an engineering approach that combines combustion optimization, energy conservation, emissions management, and clean energy development. For thermal power operators, the practical value of these technologies depends on project-specific conditions, measurable performance targets, and appropriate technical evaluation.

Further information about LY Power's technologies, engineering services, and project experience is available on the company's official website:

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About us

Yantai Longyuan Power Technology Co., Ltd (“LY Power” in short form) listed on GEM in Aug. 2010 on Shenzhen Securities Exchange with stock code 300105, is a state-owned high-tech enterprise under China Energy Investment Corporation which is the“top 1” leading power generation groups in China. Established in 1998, the company mainly engages in research & development, consultancy in research in energy saving and environment protection technologies and manufacturing, installation & commissioning of these technologies in thermal power generation area.