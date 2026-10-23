VIVIDSTORM Wins Innovation Excellence Award At 2026 UEA Summit & Gala In London

MENAFN - GetNews)VIVIDSTORM, a leading innovator in projection screen technology and home cinema solutions, received the Innovation Excellence Award at the 2026 United Excellence Summit & Gala, held at the Sheraton Grand London Park Lane in Mayfair, London.

As a sponsor of both the summit and gala dinner, VIVIDSTORM showcased its innovative projection screen solutions at the event, attracting interest from international business leaders, investors and industry professionals.

Organised by the United Excellence Alliance (UEA), the event brought together entrepreneurs, technology innovators and business leaders from international markets under the theme "Where Will Your Next Growth Come From?"

Transforming Home Entertainment Through Innovation

With a brand history dating back to 2004, VIVIDSTORM has developed a comprehensive portfolio of projection screens and integrated home cinema solutions.

Guided by its philosophy, "For Your Dream Picture", the company combines advanced optical technology, precision engineering and contemporary design to make immersive home entertainment more accessible.

One of its signature innovations is the motorised floor-rising projection screen, which allows a large projection surface to emerge smoothly from a concealed housing at the touch of a button.

When not in use, the screen retracts discreetly, preserving the aesthetics and functionality of the living space. This design enables homeowners to enjoy a cinematic viewing experience without dedicating an entire room to entertainment equipment.

VIVIDSTORM's product portfolio includes the S PRO PLUS series, designed for ultra-short-throw projectors; the S Lite Hyper series, featuring ambient light rejecting materials; and the TITAN series, offering large-format screens ranging from 160 to 200 inches.

Advanced Optical Technology for Modern Living

Beyond its motorised screen mechanisms, VIVIDSTORM continues to develop advanced optical screen materials.

Its UST ALR (Ultra Short Throw Ambient Light Rejecting) technology is designed to enhance projection performance in environments with ambient lighting.

Using specialised optical surface structures, these screens help direct projected light towards viewers while reducing interference from certain sources of surrounding light. This improves perceived contrast and image clarity under suitable lighting conditions.

The technology allows consumers to enjoy high-quality large-screen entertainment in everyday living spaces, reducing the need for completely darkened rooms.

VIVIDSTORM has also expanded into integrated laser TV cabinets, including its Barcelona, Geneva and Vienna collections, combining projection technology, intelligent storage and contemporary furniture design.

These solutions reflect the company's commitment to making advanced audiovisual technology a seamless part of modern living.

Innovative Products Attract Attention at UEA Summit

At the 2026 UEA Summit, VIVIDSTORM presented its projection screen solutions through a physical product display, offering international delegates an opportunity to explore the brand's technology and design philosophy.

The showcase attracted interest from attendees across technology, investment, property, international trade and other industries, highlighting the growing potential of intelligent home entertainment solutions.

VIVIDSTORM's presence demonstrated how advanced engineering, innovative product development and user-centred design can create new opportunities in the global home entertainment market.

Recognised for Innovation Excellence

During the evening's awards ceremony, VIVIDSTORM was presented with the 2026 UEA Innovation Excellence Award, recognising its commitment to technological innovation, product development and enhanced user experiences.

A spokesperson for the UEA Organising Committee commented:

"VIVIDSTORM demonstrates how advanced technology and thoughtful design can transform everyday experiences. By combining innovative projection solutions with practical applications and contemporary aesthetics, the company reflects the spirit of excellence and continuous innovation that UEA seeks to celebrate."

The award acknowledges VIVIDSTORM's approach to transforming traditional projection equipment into flexible, design-conscious entertainment solutions.

Supporting International Collaboration and Future Growth

As a sponsor of the 2026 UEA Summit & Gala, VIVIDSTORM contributed to an international platform promoting business collaboration, technological advancement and cross-border partnerships.

The summit explored opportunities across artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, global brands, investment and international cooperation, while the gala recognised outstanding businesses and individuals through the UEA Global 100 and 16 Excellence Awards.

VIVIDSTORM's participation reflects its commitment to international engagement, innovation-led growth and delivering advanced entertainment solutions to a global audience.

The UEA Organising Committee expressed its appreciation for VIVIDSTORM's support and congratulated the company on receiving the Innovation Excellence Award.

As global demand for smart living and immersive entertainment continues to evolve, VIVIDSTORM's commitment to optical innovation, intelligent design and international collaboration positions the brand to explore new opportunities in the global home cinema market.

About VIVIDSTORM

VIVIDSTORM specialises in motorised projection screens, ambient light rejecting screen technology and integrated home cinema solutions. With a history dating back to 2004, the brand combines optical innovation, precision engineering and contemporary design to enhance large-screen entertainment experiences worldwide.

About United Excellence Alliance (UEA)

United Excellence Alliance (UEA) is a London-founded international business platform connecting entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders across the UK, the Commonwealth and global markets. Through international summits, business networking and recognition programmes, UEA promotes innovation, collaboration and sustainable long-term growth.

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Issued by: UEA Summit & Gala 2026 Organising Committee