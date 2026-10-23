Charlotte Plastic Surgeon Discusses Growing Interest In Body Contouring Among Patients Pursuing Fitness Goals

MENAFN - GetNews) A Charlotte plastic surgeon discusses why more patients are considering body contouring after major weight loss with Ozempic and Wegovy.

Charlotte, North Carolina - October 23, 2026 - The widespread use of GLP-1 weight-loss medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy is having a growing impact on plastic surgery, as patients who lose substantial amounts of weight increasingly seek treatment for loose skin and changes in body contour.

-p

In September 2026, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) reported that 82% of its member surgeons had received consultation requests related to GLP-1 use during 2025.

The data also showed strong growth in lifting procedures, with upper body lifts increasing 22%, arm lifts 21%, thigh lifts 20%, breast lifts 8%, and lower body lifts 4% compared with the previous year. ASPS cautioned that the statistics do not establish that GLP-1 use directly caused the growth in any individual procedure category.

Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim of Ditesheim Cosmetic Surgery in Charlotte says, "GLP-1 medications have allowed many patients to achieve significant weight loss, but losing the weight does not necessarily mean the skin will contract to match the body's new size. A patient may reach a healthy, stable weight yet still have loose abdominal skin, changes around the waist or thighs, or deflation and sagging of the breasts. Body-contouring surgery is not another method of weight loss. It is about addressing the excess tissue that remains and creating proportions that are more consistent with the patient's new body."

For patients who have completed a major weight-loss journey, the next concern is often not the number on the scale but how their body has changed structurally. Skin elasticity, age, the amount and speed of weight loss, previous pregnancies and individual anatomy can all influence how much loose tissue remains. This means post-weight-loss treatment can vary considerably from one patient to another.

At Ditesheim Cosmetic Surgery, patients considering body contouring in Charlotte are assessed according to their areas of concern, weight stability, general health and aesthetic goals. Depending on the individual, treatment may involve abdominal contouring, liposuction, lifting procedures or a carefully planned combination of techniques to address excess skin and remaining localized fat.

"Successful post-weight-loss surgery starts with deciding what actually needs to be treated rather than simply adding procedures," Dr. Ditesheim explains. "One patient may have significant abdominal skin laxity and muscle separation, while another may be more concerned about the arms, thighs or breasts. We also consider whether the patient's weight has stabilized, whether nutrition is adequate for healing, and how several areas of the body relate to one another."

Nutrition has also become an increasingly important part of the conversation around surgery following substantial weight loss. ASPS highlighted in 2026 that patients who lose significant weight through GLP-1 medications, bariatric surgery or a combination of methods may require assessment for protein, vitamin and mineral deficiencies before undergoing body-contouring procedures.

Led by board-certified Charlotte plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, Ditesheim Cosmetic Surgery brings more than 30 years of cosmetic surgery experience to individualized surgical planning. Ditesheim Cosmetic Surgery says more than 5,000 procedures have been performed and distinguishes itself through a personalized approach, continuity of care and a private on-site surgical facility accredited by QUAD A.

Dr. Ditesheim is also certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS).

Patients who have reached a stable weight after Ozempic, Wegovy or other GLP-1-assisted weight loss and want to explore their options can contact Ditesheim Cosmetic Surgery to schedule a personalized consultation with Dr. Ditesheim.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why does loose skin remain after GLP-1 weight loss?

Skin may not fully contract after substantial or rapid weight loss, especially when elasticity has already decreased.

2. Is body contouring another form of weight loss?

No. It is intended to remove or reshape excess tissue after weight loss rather than produce major additional weight reduction.

3. When should someone consider surgery after Ozempic or Wegovy?

Patients are generally assessed after reaching a stable weight and when their overall health and nutrition are suitable for surgery.

4. Which areas can body contouring address?

Common areas include the abdomen, waist, arms, thighs, breasts, and lower body.

5. Can liposuction correct loose skin?

Liposuction removes localized fat but does not remove significant excess skin, which may require a lifting or excisional procedure.

About Company:

Ditesheim Cosmetic Surgery is a Charlotte-based plastic surgery practice led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Ditesheim, offering personalized surgical and aesthetic care. Visit