Ukraine's Defense Forces Neutralize 408,000 Russian Drones Since Start Of Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said this.

The ministry emphasized that all strikes were recorded on video in the DELTA combat system and verified by the Brave1 defense innovation cluster.

According to the ministry, in the first 10 months of 2026, Ukrainian forces struck nearly 248,000 Wing type drones, about 125,000 copter-type drones and more than 35,000 Shahed drones.

Confirmation of Russian UAV strikes is carried out in the DELTA system, which the ministry described as the“digital core” for managing the modern battlefield and one of the technological solutions key to Ukraine gaining an advantage over the enemy.

The ministry emphasized that this verification mechanism makes it possible to track the specifics of each enemy drone interception and more quickly scale up solutions that prove effective.

Ukraine's air defenses down over 180 Russians used to attack Ukraine overnight

As reported by Ukrinform, military personnel recorded more than 1.8 million completed mission results in the Mission Control system in September.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine