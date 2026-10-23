Carlos Sainz Not Yet Convinced F1 Season Can Conclude In West Asia

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

AUSTIN (Texas), Oct 23 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- Carlos Sainz says it is“premature” for Formula 1 (F1) bosses to be confident about ending the season in West Asia, PA Media/dpa reported.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem this week reiterated his view that the season can and will conclude with scheduled races in Qatar on November 29 and Abu Dhabi on December 6, despite ongoing uncertainty due to tensions and conflict in the region.

F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has previously issued a similar note, stating that the“calendar is confirmed,” but Imola remains on standby to replace the season-ending race if required.

Williams driver Sainz, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, remains aware of the potential for the volatile situation to change.

“I think they seem very convinced that it is going to go ahead. I think from my personal side it is very difficult to be convinced right now,” Sainz said ahead of this weekend's United States Grand Prix.

“There are still plenty of things happening in the Middle East, elections in the US, things in the political side of the world that could affect the next month and a half.

“I think it is relatively premature to be so convinced but as things stand we will go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi and if the FIA and F1 say it is still safe and a good scenario I think as drivers we have to go with whatever they say.

“We don't have as much inside information as they have for sure. I will think they will make the right decision when it comes. As things stand the world can change a lot in the next month and we need to stay diligent and reactive.”

Races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were cancelled in April as conflict broke out in West Asia, with the Bahrain round held in Malaysia in September.

Mercedes's George Russell remains confident in the decision-makers and is happy to go along with whatever the drivers are told.

“At the end of the day there are people who are more in the know than me who will make the right decision. I don't think anyone will put lives in danger, I don't think there is any risk of that,” Russell said.

“We all live in the here and now. A situation like that changes pretty rapidly. I have no personal concerns as it currently is. I will race where they tell me to go.”

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa