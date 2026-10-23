Who Is IAS Shalini Pandit? Odisha Officer Empanelled For Additional Secretary-Level Posts At Centre

MENAFN - Live Mint) IAS Shalini Pandit has reportedly been empanelled for Additional Secretary-level positions in the Government of India. She currently serves as Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services.

Pandit is among the two IAS officers whose empanelment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for senior-level positions in the Government of India, Indian Mastermind reported.

The report claims that Odisha cadre IAS Shalini Pandit was empanelled for Additional Secretary or equivalent-level posts, while Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS Sufiyah Faruqui Wali was empanelled for Joint Secretary or equivalent-level positions at the Centre.

Shalini Pandit is an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2001 batch of the Odisha cadre presently serving as Joint Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

Shalini Pandit's education: Shalini Pandit graduated in Botany from Miranda House College, University of Delhi and completed her M.Sc. in Wildlife Science from the Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun, according to her profile on the website of LIC India and nabfid.

Shalini Pandit's career: Pandit has held several key positions in the Odisha government prior to moving to her assignment with the Centre.

She served as Secretary for School and Mass Education Department, Health & Family Welfare Department, Mission Shakti Department and Odia Language, Literature & Culture Department, Odisha.

She was also the Mission Director, National Health Mission, Labour Commissioner, Odisha, and District Collector for several districts.

Her work in bringing reforms to the education sector and leadership in the health sector during the Covid-19 pandemic is widely appreciated.

IAS Shalini Pandit was also nominated by the government as the Director of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (nabfid).

With her empanelment for Additional Secretary or equivalent-level posts, she becomes eligible for consideration for assignments at that level in accordance with the Government of India's appointment procedures.