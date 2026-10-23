Starknet Community Backs Research On Post-Ethereum, Quantum-Resistant Chain

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Starknet's community has voted overwhelmingly to explore turning the network into an independent, post-quantum layer-1 (L1) blockchain-an outcome that would mark a major strategic shift away from Ethereum, even though Starknet will continue operating as an Ethereum layer-2 for now.

The non-binding governance poll, which ran for seven days and closed on Thursday, attracted around 3,200 votes and returned 93.52% of voting power in favor of the transition research. StarkWare said it abstained from voting so the decision would remain with the community.

The community approved research into an independent post-quantum Starknet L1, with 93.52% of voting power supporting the proposal. The vote is non-binding; any actual move off Ethereum would require a separate, binding governance process. Starknet will continue to function as an Ethereum layer-2 while research and planning proceed. StarkWare and the Starknet Foundation can now develop technical proposals, including a public whitepaper draft expected in November. The proposal states that the STRK token would remain the network's native token and that existing Starknet–Ethereum bridges would stay open.

Key takeawaysA community-backed push toward independence

According to StarkWare, the poll recorded the highest participation in Starknet's governance history. The governance vote is designed to authorize the next phase: research into what an independent post-quantum L1 could look like and how it would be implemented without compromising Starknet's core capabilities.

While the result signals strong consensus, it does not immediately change Starknet's operating model. The transition proposal specifically allows StarkWare and the Starknet Foundation to begin work on an independent L1 research effort, but any real migration away from Ethereum would still need approval via a separate binding governance vote.

What the proposal would and wouldn't change

The proposal text indicates that STRK would remain Starknet's native token, and it does not call for creating a new token for a future L1. It also states that existing bridges between Starknet and Ethereum should remain open.

Those details matter for investors and users because they shape continuity and liquidity expectations. Even if Starknet ultimately becomes independent, the governance framework suggests there would be no abrupt token redesign-and bridge access would continue to support interoperability during the transition period.

Research roadmap: a whitepaper and a working group

StarkWare and the Starknet Foundation have set up a working group to examine the proposed transition and develop more detailed technical plans. In an interview with Cointelegraph, StarkWare CEO Eli Ben-Sasson said the team is already preparing a whitepaper and hopes to release a draft for public scrutiny in November.

The staged approach reflects the scale of the engineering challenge. Transitioning from an Ethereum layer-2 model to an independent post-quantum L1 involves not only protocol-level changes, but also the security posture of infrastructure that currently relies on Ethereum timelines and upgrades.

Why post-quantum-and why now

StarkWare initially raised the possibility of the transition on Oct. 8, citing concerns about reliance on Ethereum for key security-related infrastructure. Cointelegraph previously reported on that earlier discussion, noting that Starknet uses hash-based STARK proofs and supports programmable accounts that can, in principle, adopt post-quantum signatures. However, Starknet's bridge and data availability infrastructure still depends on Ethereum's upgrade path.

The community's vote comes amid broader preparation inside the StarkWare ecosystem for quantum resistance. In June, StarkWare introduced a three-phase quantum-resistance roadmap covering cryptographic upgrades, smart-contract migration, and changes to infrastructure that remains tied to Ethereum.

StarkWare's Quantum Hub says it has tested technology intended to withstand future quantum attacks, including processing a transaction on Starknet's live network. However, it also describes the technology as experimental and notes it has not yet undergone a security audit-an important reminder that“tested” does not automatically mean“fully validated” for high-stakes deployments.

Ben-Sasson has argued that timing matters. He set a target of 2027 to make Starknet quantum-resistant, positioning that goal ahead of Ethereum's projected timeline. He also said Ethereum's target of 2029 to become quantum-safe is too late because deadlines can slip.

As Starknet moves from research approval to technical drafting, the key uncertainty is what the eventual binding governance vote will decide-and whether the migration plan can address both quantum-security and Ethereum-dependent infrastructure without introducing new trade-offs. Readers should watch for the November whitepaper draft and the working group's next technical milestones, since those documents will likely determine how concrete this shift becomes and what risks the community will be asked to weigh.

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